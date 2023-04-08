Eat smart with a 10-month WeightWatchers membership for $10 a month

Join WeightWatchers today and get a 10-month membership at just $10 a month.

Finding healthy foods that are delicious and not super expensive can be a tough task. Whether you're shopping at the grocery store or looking up calorie-conscious recipes online, it can be hard to know which dishes will taste good and help your diet goals. That's why there's WeightWatchers to help you get full meals while staying fit, now for a discount as savory as its food choices.

Now through Tuesday, April 11, you can join WeightWatchers for just $10 a month for 10 months. You can also use the code NEWSTART to get $10 off your first month, which means you'll get your first selection of meals totally free! That means you'll save $130 on the 10-month Core plan and pay just $100 rather than the full $230. The Core plan is a self-guided option through the WeightWatchers app. It includes PersonalPoints plans with guides for healthy eating and workouts to help you reach your preferred weight. You'll get access to over 10,000 recipes, 24/7 coaching, sleeping tips and more. You even get rewarded with points for maintaining healthy habits.

Get access to thousands of healthy recipes with select WeightWatchers plan.

If you feel you'll need a bit more guidance on your health journey, then the Premium plan might be best for you. You'll get everything included in the Core plan, plus access to in-person or virtual workshops with your personally-chosen WeightWatchers coach. You can also join a group to chat with fellow WeightWatchers users to show your support and share your progress. With the current deal, the Premium plan will run you $100 for a 10-month membership—a massive savings of $350.

This deal is a great option to keep your health and wellness on track this spring and beyond. If you're looking for a new way to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle, WeightWatchers could be the missing key. One of our own employees tried WeightWatchers for three years and loved the results so much that she's still using it—it helped her shed weight and develop a healthier relationship with food.

The time to get a head start on your healthy fitness goals is now. If you're interested in this deal, act fast before the limited-time offer disappears.

