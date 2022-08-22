U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.98
    -75.50 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,184.36
    -522.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,432.38
    -272.83 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.17
    -33.18 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -14.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0112 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4780
    +0.5480 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,311.95
    -131.26 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.21
    -2.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Eating Disorders During the College Years

·5 min read

College life can lead to developing and relapsing eating disorders

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Sending kids off to college can be anxiety-inducing for students and parents alike. Between newfound freedom, increased workloads, reduced structure, academic competition, increased social comparison and the miles away from home, life as an undergrad is often largely uncharted territory.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Even before COVID-19 and the surge of associated mental health challenges, researchers revealed some startling insight on college students' mental health. One study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, found one-third of college freshmen are coping with anxiety and depression at the start of the school year, and those numbers increase as the year progresses.

As if that weren't enough, the college years also tend to intersect with the onset of most mental health conditions. Half of all cases begin by the age of 14 while 75% of lifetime mental illnesses present by the age of 24, according to research published in the "Archives of General Psychiatry," with some of the most dangerous and prevalent mental health conditions on college campuses being eating disorders.

Navigating Mental Health Disorders

Trying to help young adults navigate their first real taste of "independence" – especially if you're miles apart – can be a daunting task for parents. While the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many mental health conditions, it also helped make mental health awareness more of a household topic. Now, there are helpful resources for parents and students and less stigma attached to mental health diagnoses, so neither those with eating disorders nor their loved ones have to struggle alone.

Additionally, most people with eating disorders also struggle with other mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression or ADHD. Managing a mental health condition is rarely easy and doing so in an unfamiliar environment – often without a proper diagnosis – can be especially difficult. By becoming familiar with the early behavioral, emotional and physical warning signs of eating disorders, parents may be better able to spot students' problematic relationships with food and make early intervention a priority before symptoms spiral out of control.

Eating Disorders on the Rise

The unique convergence of environmental triggers, academic stress and neurological development during the college years makes students a high-risk population for the development of mental health conditions with eating disorders being some of the most common. The prevalence of eating disorders among college students was stable from 2009-2018, but increased sharply in 2021 for both women and men, according to a study published in "Nutrients."

Signs of Trouble

Recognizing a college student's eating disorder can be particularly difficult, especially when students are away from home attending school. Until it has progressed significantly, someone with an eating disorder may be quite effective at hiding it from others.

While different eating disorders present different symptoms, some common overarching signs that may suggest a problem include:

  • Increased interest in dieting

  • Excessive monitoring of food intake or weight

  • Frequent negative comments about body image

  • Poor eating habits, such as skipping meals or bingeing

  • Rigid or excessive exercise schedules

  • Significant changes in weight (loss or gain)

  • Social withdrawal

  • Changes in mood or behavior

Early Intervention

Early intervention can play a critical role in effective treatment of an eating disorder, but many families struggle with finding a treatment program that allows a college student to continue coursework while taking steps to improve health.

"A delay in eating disorder treatment can negatively impact the likelihood of recovery and increase the duration of the condition, needlessly prolonging suffering," said Heather Russo, chief clinical officer for Alsana, a national eating recovery community that serves adult clients of all genders through in-person and virtual programs. "Parents of college students must be aware of the risks and triggers young adults face during these vulnerable years so they can help address issues and early warning signs as they arise."

An option like Alsana's Adaptive Care Model is a holistic approach to treatment that strives to create an inspiring healing experience and focuses on the patient's total health through five core areas, including medical treatment, nutrition, movement, therapy and developing a stronger sense of self-purpose.

This customized approach to treatment is available to students who seek flexible scheduling options, allowing them to get help remotely or on an outpatient basis.

"Because eating disorders touch so many facets of a person's life, treatment must address healing for the whole person in order for it to be effective, sustainable and nourishing," Russo said.

Learn more about eating disorder treatment options that can help your student develop a healthier relationship with food at alsana.com.

Evaluating an Eating Disorder

If you've noticed some changes in your college student but can't put your finger on exactly what's wrong, an eating disorder could be to blame. Pinpointing a problem is the first step toward effective treatment.

If you're concerned your college student might have an eating disorder, considering the answers to these questions, discussing them together and talking with a doctor can help put your loved one on a path toward recovery. Or, if your student tends to be more private, ask them to take a survey to learn more about the likelihood of an eating disorder at alsana.com/survey.

  1. Do you attempt to restrict calories or foods?

  2. Do you make yourself sick because you feel uncomfortably full?

  3. Do you worry you have lost control over how much you eat?

  4. Have you recently lost more than 14 pounds in a three-month period?

  5. Do you believe yourself to be "fat" when others say you are too thin?

  6. Would you say food dominates your life?

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eating-disorders-during-the-college-years-301609954.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative, and Novavax vaccine is now allowed for U.S. teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Licking Co. Health officials: Vaccine hesitancy, skipped care linger from COVID pandemic

    These were some topics discussed by Licking County health officials at a United Way of Licking County Community Partners Council forum.

  • Fauci to step down as nation’s infectious disease chief

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced Monday that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water

    Salty french fries may taste good, but they just contribute to dehydration and obesity. William Voon/EyeEm via Getty ImagesScientific studies and media coverage are rife with warnings on how sugar, carbohydrates, saturated fat and lack of exercise contribute to obesity. And tens of millions of Americans are still overweight or obese in large part because of the classic Western diet and lifestyle. As an educator, researcher and professor of medicine, I have spent more than 20 years investigating

  • U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban in Biden administration challenge

    A U.S. federal judge on Monday expressed concerns that a near-total ban on abortions set to take effect in Idaho could prevent doctors from providing emergency care to women endangered by pregnancy complications, as required by federal law. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise made the comments in the U.S. Department of Justice's first challenge to a state's abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure. He echoed the Biden administration's concerns that the Idaho law, which takes effect Thursday, could discourage doctors from offering emergency abortions as required by federal law to pregnant women facing the risk of death or serious injury.

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg

    Amazon's reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer's ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor's offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

  • Doctors Say This is the Fastest Way to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, and can lead to serious health conditions if left untreated. "Diabetes is a condition expected to gradually progress over time," says Vidya Aluri, MD. "If type 2 diabetes goes untreated, the high blood sugar can affect various cells and organs in the body. Complications include kidney damage, often leading to dialysis, eye damage, which could result in blindness, or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Unfortu

  • FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds

    The FDA has asked Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to test an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment. According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir within five days of their COV