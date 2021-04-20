Eaton Attended the 7th Annual Women in Leadership Asia Summit

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently attended the 7th Annual Women in Leadership Asia Summit. Affected by the pandemic, the summit was held online instead of in Singapore as planned originally. Through virtual communication, business executives and industry experts from different countries across the APAC region came together to discuss how to advance gender equality at work and support women's leadership development in this post-pandemic era.

Dr. Aiying Wang, vice president and general manager, Electrical Component Division, Electrical Sector, APAC, Eaton, attended the summit on behalf of the company. As one of the key speakers of the "Next Generation of Women Leaders" panel, Aiying discussed the topic of opportunities and challenges in career development faced by women with executives from other global corporations such as Twitter and Deloitte.

During the panel, the key speakers put forward their experiences and insight into the issue of gender inequality in the workplace. One of the industry experts pointed out that, according to research, approximately 30% of female employees believe that they have been treated equally at work, while the same number exceeds 50% for males. This 20% gap widens to 40% when it comes to the high-tech industry. For someone like Aiying, who owned a doctoral degree in physical chemistry and multiple patents in the U.S, this type of inequality is deeply felt throughout her academic and professional experience. She stated that among the different corporations she had worked for in her career, the ones that recognize and challenge gender inequality always tend to have a higher presence of females in their senior leadership, and vice versa.

Eaton has dedicated significant efforts to the development of female leadership in the company. Aiying shared some of Eaton's practice in respect of this initiative. For instance, in Eaton's Women in Leadership Pilot Program, several senior leaders including Aiying, acted as mentors to inspire young female employees to express themselves, establish confidence, and exceed their limitations in career to get them prepared for future challenges and opportunities. In addition, Eaton inclusion employee resource group - WAVE (Women Adding Value at Eaton) launched the APAC Female Excellence Award, aiming to praise and honor female employees and their teams that achieved significant accomplishment in the fields of engineering, business, and operation while also recognize certain male employees who contributed to the development of their female colleagues.

Eaton also implements the principle of equality into the company's recruitment process. The talent acquisition teams across the globe committed to attracting and absorbing talents regardless of their gender, race, nationality, etc. And to ensure Eaton's employees from diverse backgrounds could feel included and embraced while having the same opportunities for career development and promotion, Eaton has made every endeavor to foster the inclusion and diversity culture across the organization.

Here in Eaton, it is firmly believed that the diversity of its talent pool is what drives its dynamic and sustainable growth in business and hence should be respected and valued.

About Eaton

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power -- more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were US$17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees.

Eaton firstly established a presence in the Asia Pacific region during the 1970s. Since then, the company's presence has grown significantly with a fast-growing network of sales and marketing offices, manufacturing plants, service centers and research facilities in the region. Eaton moved its Asia Pacific headquarters from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2014.

Today, we have nearly 20,000 employees, 6 R&D centers and manufacture in 52 manufacturing facilities in countries and regions including Mainland China, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Australia for all of Eaton's distinct business.

For more information, visit Eaton.com.

