Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Rose on Earnings Guidance

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After a robust first half of the year, the S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% through the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is a power management company. On December 4, 2023, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock closed at $228.20 per share. One-month return of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was 5.44%, and its shares gained 42.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) share prices jumped to all-time highs after the company boosted its earnings guidance for the year. Management noted that demand remains strong, which propelled the company’s sales backlog to a record level. Eaton remains well-positioned to capitalize on re-industrialization in North America and Europe."

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 55 hedge fund portfolios held Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) at the end of third quarter which was 51 in the previous quarter.

