Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent For Blue Ridge Construction Capital

ROWAYTON, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners (“Eaton”), a leading placement agent and financial advisory firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce it has acted as exclusive placement agent for Blue Ridge Construction Capital (“BRCC”), a building products focused private equity firm that invests in family and founder-owned businesses. Eaton partnered with BRCC to fund a strategic investment in Artistic Paver Manufacturing (“Artistic”), a founder-owned manufacturer of high-end, interlocking, decorative concrete pavers for outdoor living, based in N. Miami Beach, FL.



Led by Casey Rentch and Ben Hughes, BRCC’s investment team operates with a growth-oriented strategy to help management teams scale their businesses and further enhance customer solutions. BRCC seeks to create long-term value for building products companies by delivering dynamic, knowledgeable and transformational partnerships to principled management teams.

“Congratulations to the Blue Ridge Construction Capital team on a successful capital raise,” said Peter Martenson, Managing Director, GP Advisory, Secondaries, and Directs at Eaton Partners. “The team’s industry experience, paired with its proprietary network, differentiated this capital raise by providing a significant runway for growth. We are thrilled with the outcome for BRCC.”

“Artistic Pavers has established itself as a leader in the outdoor living space market, and we are excited to continue expanding upon the Company’s success,” said Casey Rentch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BRCC. “We are grateful to Eaton Partners for helping us to facilitate this capital raise.”

In addition to advising on and executing both GP-led and LP-led secondary transactions, Eaton’s GP Advisory, Secondaries & Directs group focuses on supporting GPs through its direct capital raise services. Over the last two years, Eaton has advised GPs and companies on more than $2.5 billion of secondary and direct investment transactions.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products and materials focused private equity firm investing in family and founder owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth. For more information, please visit www.blueridge-cc.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

