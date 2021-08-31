U.S. markets closed

Eaton partners Electrotrade Industries Inc. to launch xEnergy low voltage switchgear solutions in the Philippines

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global power management company Eaton has appointed Electrotrade Industries Inc. as an exclusive distributor for its xEnergy switchboard system in the Philippines. IEC and IEE standards compliant, xEnergy solutions can be deployed to protect, control and isolate electrical equipment in a wide range of industrial, healthcare, and data center applications. Under the partnership, Electrotrade Industries is also authorized to distribute Eaton's Circuit Protection and Control products.

(PRNewsfoto/Eaton)
(PRNewsfoto/Eaton)

With over 100 years of experience as a global multinational manufacturer and an established presence in Asia-Pacific since the 1970s, Eaton has carved a reputation for itself as a leader in power management solutions. This partnership will extend its presence in the Philippines market as a contributor to the country's electrification and energy transition efforts.

"Ensuring reliable power distribution and motor control will be increasingly critical for companies in the infrastructure, telecommunications, utilities and industrial sectors to sustain business operations and growth as power demand across the country grows," said Isabel Chong, Country General Manager for South East Asia, Electrical Sector, Eaton.

"With the government continuing to push ahead in its transition to clean energy, businesses will also need to equip themselves with the right technology to overcome intermittency issues associated with renewable energy. Our partnership with Electrotrade Industries will allow us to address these growing energy requirements by making intelligent power solutions more accessible to businesses across the country," she added.

Eaton's xEnergy system can be deployed in a variety of configurations to optimize performance, enhance safety and save space. The solution offers a broad range of fixed, removable and withdrawable configurations for power distribution and motor control applications.

When integrated with Eaton's IEC components, the xEnergy system is able to cater to growing type-tested panel requirements in the Philippines. Its modular design allows for smart combinations and expansions as operational requirements change. Furthermore, its design-verified switchgear assembly keeps business operations running safely as it reduces the risk of downtime.

Erwin Buling, President, Electrotrade Industries Inc. said: "Raising operational performance and growth while navigating the energy transition is not easy, especially with the challenges that COVID-19 has brought for businesses. These constraints have made it more important than ever for us to deliver efficient power solutions to companies. We're confident that our partnership with Eaton will place us in a stronger position to meet the country's growing electrical needs."

About Eaton Electrical Sector

Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions. Through end-to-end services, channels and an integrated digital platform and insights Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

About Electrotrade Industries Inc.

Electrotrade is a leading company in metal products fabrication serving the telecommunication and data cabling industry. The company has since expanded as an electrical components provider and type-tested panel builder to address Philippine's growing electrical requirements, particularly in the infrastructure, telco, utilities/renewable energy, institutional and industrial segments.

SOURCE Eaton

