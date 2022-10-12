Eaton Receives 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Recognition

GALESBURG, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its Breaktor® circuit protection technology was named a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch at the awards ceremony on Sept. 19. The recognition acknowledges post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

A product of Eaton's eMobility business, the Breaktor technology is a new advanced circuit protection solution for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that combines the function of fuses, pyro switches and contactors into a single coordinated device. As electric vehicle power levels increase, the Breaktor circuit protection solution solves the ever-increasing coordination challenge between fuses and contactors, while offering fast, safe and reliable protection for high-power battery and inverter systems. Eaton's Breaktor technology has been selected by several leading vehicle manufacturers around the globe, with the start of production in 2024.

"Breaktor is a game-changing circuit protection technology that enhances system safety in electric vehicles. Recognition by the PACEpilot program is a testament to the innovation and relevance of the technologies Eaton is bringing to market to provide power management and protection solutions for BEVs," said Scott Adams, president, Eaton's eMobility business. "The PACE and PACEpilot awards are the premiere supplier product awards in the automotive business. I'm incredibly proud of the team and their dedication that led to the development of our innovative Breaktor technology receiving this recognition."

The third annual PACEpilot program awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACEpilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

Eaton's eMobility business earned the Automotive News PACEpilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Eaton is guided by its commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for its stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

