EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their January distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the January distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's January distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through January 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0028

2.60%

$0.0070

1.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1067

97.40%

$0.4310

98.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.4380

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

15.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

6.65%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


10.54%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.66%







Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1373




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0826

60.20%

$0.0826

60.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0547

39.80%

$0.0547

39.80%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.1373

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

19.37%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

6.95%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


18.82%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

5.81%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0005

0.60%

$0.0005

0.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0755

99.40%

$0.0755

99.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.0760

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

10.92%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

8.79%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


12.35%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

8.79%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1626




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0517

31.80%

$0.1361

27.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0059

1.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1109

68.20%

$0.3458

70.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$0.4878

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

14.13%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

6.73%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


2.50%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.12%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1792




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0328

18.30%

$0.0661

12.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0018

1.00%

$0.0032

0.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1446

80.70%

$0.4618

85.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0065

1.20%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$0.5376

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

17.34%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

6.75%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


2.74%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.12%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0030

2.80%

$0.0030

2.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0821

76.00%

$0.0821

76.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0229

21.20%

$0.0229

21.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.1080

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

10.19%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

7.88%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


22.40%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

7.88%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.1108

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.1108

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

12.63%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

8.24%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


21.39%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

8.24%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0929




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0022

2.40%

$0.0053

1.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0016

1.70%

$0.0017

0.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0891

95.90%

$0.2717

97.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.2787

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

14.33%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

7.67%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


2.57%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.28%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0037

5.10%

$0.0037

5.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0528

72.60%

$0.0528

72.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0147

20.20%

$0.0147

20.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0015

2.10%

$0.0015

2.10%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.0727

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

10.19%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

7.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


15.19%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

7.98%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1300




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0211

16.20%

$0.0498

12.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1089

83.80%

$0.3402

87.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$0.3900

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

15.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

6.81%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


2.52%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.13%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0689




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0008

1.20%

$0.0021

1.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0289

42.00%

$0.0387

18.70%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0392

56.80%

$0.1659

80.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.2067

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

13.43%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

7.92%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


2.14%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

1.32%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period:

January- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.0708

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.0708

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1

7.65%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2

7.04%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3


23.54%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4

7.04%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on December 31, 2021





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2021

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2021


Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301471687.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

