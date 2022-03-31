U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    -6.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7000
    -0.1600 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,763.62
    -1,423.29 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EOI
  • ETW
  • ETG
  • EXG
  • ETJ
  • ETV
  • ETB
  • ETO
  • EOS
  • ETY
  • EVT
  • EXD

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0055

5.00%

$0.0158

2.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1040

95.00%

$0.6412

97.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.6570

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.43%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.36%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


1.06%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

3.07%







Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1373




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0556

40.50%

$0.1376

33.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0817

59.50%

$0.2467

59.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0276

6.70%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.4119

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

14.58%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.99%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-11.99%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.33%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0019

2.50%

$0.0034

1.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0741

97.50%

$0.2246

98.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.2280

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

8.68%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

9.57%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.59%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1626




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0472

29.00%

$0.2333

28.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1154

71.00%

$0.5797

71.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$0.8130

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.00%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.14%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-2.18%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.38%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1792




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0383

21.40%

$0.1729

19.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1409

78.60%

$0.7231

80.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$0.8960

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

13.50%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.58%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-7.39%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.53%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0041

3.80%

$0.0104

3.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1325

40.90%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1039

96.20%

$0.1811

55.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.3240

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

8.40%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.39%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-4.78%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.40%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0011

1.00%

$0.0013

0.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1097

99.00%

$0.3311

99.60%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.3324

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

10.26%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.89%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.50%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0929




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0040

4.30%

$0.0121

2.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0889

95.70%

$0.4524

97.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.4645

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

11.52%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.40%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-5.10%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.80%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0071

9.70%

$0.0155

7.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0150

20.70%

$0.1186

54.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0506

69.60%

$0.0840

38.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.2181

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

7.76%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.68%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.45%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1300




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0324

24.90%

$0.1041

16.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0976

75.10%

$0.5459

84.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$0.6500

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.27%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.57%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.53%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.52%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0689




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0048

6.90%

$0.0072

2.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0568

82.50%

$0.1151

33.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0073

10.60%

$0.2222

64.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.3445

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

11.01%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.52%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-3.74%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.84%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period:

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2124

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2124

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

6.33%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.66%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.96%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.28%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on February 28, 2022





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301515332.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Recommended Stories

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). However, stock...

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop stock soars after hours on news of potential stock split plan

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at GameStop's stock gain after announcing plans for a potential stock split.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.