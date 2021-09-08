U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Eaton Vance Management Announces Changes To The Portfolio Management Team Of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

·2 min read
BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Management ("EVM"), investment adviser to Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG), announced that Akbar A. Causer and Federico Sequeda, CFA, each a Vice President of EVM, have joined the Fund's portfolio management team. Effective September 8, 2021, the members of the Fund's portfolio management team are Catherine C. McDermott, Andrew Szczurowski, CFA, Eric Stein, CFA, Mr. Causer and Mr. Sequeda.

About the Fund

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. The Fund is not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing therein. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, strategies, risks, charges and expenses.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-management-announces-changes-to-the-portfolio-management-team-of-eaton-vance-short-duration-diversified-income-fund-301371270.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

