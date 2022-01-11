U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

Eatontown NJ Mental Health Clinic – Medicare/Medicaid Covered Therapy Launched

Positive Reset Eatontown
·2 min read

Positive Reset, a leading mental health and behavioral therapy clinic in Eatontown, NJ, has announced new services. They now offer in-person and virtual appointment options for new patients, medication management, and acceptance of Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Eatontown, United States, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new options complement Positive Reset’s established services, which include therapy for adults, children and adolescents, couples, and those grieving the loss of a loved one. In addition to traditional therapy for individuals and groups, the clinic also offers cognitive behavioral therapy and psychiatric evaluations.

More details are available at https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

The announcement of the new services is intended to provide more comprehensive treatment options to fit patients’ unique needs and to optimally support their physical and mental well-being.

Over the past 2 years, the importance of maintaining health in body and mind has become more apparent than ever. Research has found that in early 2020 depression among adults in the U.S. tripled and continued to increase throughout 2021. Comprehensive mental health services like those offered by Positive Reset are especially valuable to counteract the unprecedented toll depression has taken on individuals and communities during the past 2 years.

Telehealth services have become increasingly popular during the pandemic. Positive Reset now accepts new patients via in-person and virtual appointments. They offer a HIPAA-compliant, secure platform, accessible via smartphones, tablets, and computers, for group and individual therapy sessions, allowing patients to participate from the safety of their own homes.

The clinic now also offers medication management services as a complement to psychotherapy. Before any medication is prescribed, the patient and his or her physician will discuss the benefits and risks involved, including possible side effects, and the patient’s medical history. Once a prescription is made, the physician will check with the patient during their appointments to ensure they are taking their medication as prescribed.

For the past decade, Positive Reset has been a prominent provider of addiction treatments and outpatient behavioral health services. They are certified by Medicare, licensed by the State of New Jersey, and accredited for patient safety by the Joint Commission. Their treatment team includes board-certified psychiatrists, registered nurses, and licensed clinical social workers, among other professional roles.

A satisfied client said: “The clinic is very on-point – they have great therapists who are very professional, and the office space is beautiful. The office staff is also top-notch. I would highly recommend their services.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.positivereseteatontown.com


Website: http://www.positivereseteatontown.com

CONTACT: Name: alan Organization: Positive Reset Eatontown Address: 615 Hope Road #BLDG 3B, Eatontown, NJ 07724, United States Phone: +1-732-724-1234


