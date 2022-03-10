U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

EB-5 Regional Center Program To Be Reauthorized for 5 Years

·2 min read

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of legislative advocacy and negotiation on Capitol Hill, Civitas Capital Group is proud to announce that the long-anticipated EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 has been included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 ("Appropriations Act"), the omnibus legislation to fund federal government operations. The Appropriations Act renews the EB-5 program for five years and contains integrity measures to increase transparency and protect our current and future clients.

Civitas Capital Group Logo
Civitas Capital Group Logo

EB-5 will benefit the U.S. economy by creating American jobs and welcoming immigrant investors to the American dream.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the Appropriations Act late last night, and the U.S. Senate will approve the legislation before Friday, March 11th, for signature by President Biden. Civitas is grateful for the bipartisan work on Capitol Hill to reauthorize EB-5 and would like to celebrate the hard work of our home state Senator John Cornyn to renew this important tool for both rural and urban economic development. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, EB-5 will benefit the U.S. economy by creating American jobs and welcoming immigrant investors to the American dream.

A full summary of the EB-5 legislation and its impacts on the industry will be available once its passage into law is complete.

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP
Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eb-5-regional-center-program-to-be-reauthorized-for-5-years-301500248.html

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes