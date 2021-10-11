U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,548.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.50
    -66.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.70
    -9.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.34
    +1.99 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    +0.81 (+4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8720
    +0.6570 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,530.45
    +849.99 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,348.29
    +42.69 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.91
    +0.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

EBA CLEARING, SWIFT and The Clearing House join forces to speed up and enhance cross-border payments

·9 min read

Banks from both sides of the Atlantic have successfully exchanged payment messages for a faster cross-border payment as part of a proof of concept demonstrating the feasibility of synchronizing settlement across existing instant payment systems in one of the world's largest currency corridors.

BRUSSELS and NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of banks from both sides of the Atlantic, EBA CLEARING, SWIFT and The Clearing House (TCH) have joined forces to make cross-border payments as seamless as the fastest domestic payment options.

(PRNewsfoto/Wire News Network, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Wire News Network, Inc.)

The three private-sector, member-owned companies have completed a proof of concept as part of a new initiative, Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB), that demonstrates the ability to synchronize settlement in one instant payment system with settlement in the other and convert real-time messages between both systems. The concept could be expanded to additional currencies and is also replicable for more liquidity-efficient high-value payments.

The IXB initiative has had 11 banks contribute to the design, with seven banks – Bank of America, BBVA Group, Citi, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, J.P. Morgan and PNC Bank – participating in the proof of concept, where the banks successfully exchanged payment and confirmation of receipt messages (the full list of banks engaged in the IXB initiative is included at the end of this press release). The initiative responds to the rising expectations of consumers and businesses who have experienced the benefits of domestic real-time payments and now have similar expectations for cross-border transactions.

The IXB proof of concept shows that existing regional instant payment systems can be leveraged for cross-border payments and could provide financial institution participants of all sizes with access to a solution for cross-border payments without the need to build and connect to a separate network.

By taking advantage of existing infrastructure, technology and standards, IXB can help to satisfy, in the near term, customer expectations across the globe for a simple and more transparent way to send cross-border payments. Further, IXB uses ISO 20022 message standards, which allows for innovation and increased competition and its key features are fully aligned with the focus areas related to speed, access, cost and transparency, outlined by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) for enhancing cross-border payments.

The three private-sector companies bring extensive cross-border experience and two real-time payment systems to IXB:

  • EBA CLEARING's pan-European payment systems connect over 4,800 financial institutions across Europe and include EURO1, a large-value euro payment system, and RT1, a pan-European instant payment system that reaches institutions from 25 different countries and processes 1.5 million transactions per day; and

  • The Clearing House is the operator of the RTP® network, the newest real-time payments network in the United States, and CHIPS, the largest private sector USD clearing system in the world, clearing and settling $2 trillion in domestic and international payments per day; and

  • SWIFT's messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,000 banking and securities institutions, market infrastructures and corporates in more than 200 countries. SWIFT enables innovation across the financial ecosystem through continuous evolution of its platform aligned with its vision for instant, frictionless end-to-end cross-border transaction management.

"By leveraging the RTP network in the United States and RT1 in Europe, along with ISO 200022 message formats, IXB demonstrates that a faster cross-border payments capability is possible and can be delivered using existing technology," said Russ Waterhouse, Executive Vice President for Product Development and Strategy at The Clearing House. "By utilizing existing faster payments systems, financial institutions can leverage existing processes, protocols and technology to make the user experience seamless across payment types, whether domestic or cross border."

"IXB demonstrates how the current ecosystem of cross-border payments may be enhanced and made suitable for new high-volume 24/7 business," said Erwin Kulk, Head of Service Development and Management at EBA CLEARING. "In combination with an international request to pay, its potential applications would be limitless."

"Linking market infrastructures and financial institutions is a fundamental pillar of our strategy to enable instant and frictionless transactions around the world, and one of the key building blocks in the CPMI's global roadmap on enhancing cross-border payments," said David Watson, Chief Strategy Officer for SWIFT. "As a neutral party with worldwide reach that works with players from across the financial ecosystem, SWIFT is uniquely placed to support this partnership with EBA CLEARING and TCH and initiatives such as this worldwide."

"The IXB initiative between EBA CLEARING, SWIFT, and TCH, together with a working group of 11 leading US and European financial institutions, demonstrates that faster cross-border payments between existing real-time systems are possible in one of the world's largest currency corridors," said Mark Monaco, Head of Enterprise Payments at Bank of America. "Having faster payments with transparent proof of settlement is a benefit for customers and economies on both sides of the Atlantic."

"BBVA is proud to be part of an initiative that can deliver tangible benefits for the international business of our customers," said Raouf Soussi Laghmich, Head of Strategy for Enterprise Payments at BBVA. "The ability to synchronize the settlement process in both the USD and EUR domestic instant payment systems will enable cross-border payments to scale, because of the settlement certainty it provides to users."

"Citi is excited to participate in the execution of the IXB POC across the TCH and EBA CLEARING real-time payments infrastructure in collaboration with SWIFT," said Melissa Tuozzolo, Payments Financial Market Infrastructures and Industry Head, at Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions. "We believe this will help create a highly efficient and streamlined model for Market Infrastructure interlinkage which has the potential to provide end users with a vastly improved instant, 24/7, real-time cross border payments experience. We view this enhancement to the cross-border model as being key to accelerating economic progress and supporting banks, consumers, corporates and the continuously growing ecommerce flows across these economies."

"This represents significant progress in the drive towards frictionless cross-border payments for our customers and communities that we serve," said Thomas Halpin, Managing Director and Global Head of Payments Product Management at HSBC. "We believe that our participation in both TCH's and EBA CLEARING's real-time payments systems positions us to deliver services that improve payment velocity, transparency and security. We welcome the continued collaboration between commercial banks, SWIFT, EBA CLEARING and TCH on this initiative."

"We have been pleased to join the IXB POC as one of the most interesting initiatives in the cross-border payments landscape," said Stefano Favale, Head of Global Transaction Banking, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank. "We see the initiative as the natural evolution from a domestic instant payment instrument to a cross-border instant payment instrument. The role of Intesa Sanpaolo confirms our leadership in instant payments, where we've been among the first European banks to join RT1 in November 2017."

"At J.P. Morgan our focus is helping our clients pay anyone, at any time, from anywhere in the world," said Cyrus Bhathawalla, Global Head of Real Time Payments at J.P. Morgan. "The opportunity to be part of an initiative that will make immediate cross-border payments a reality was really exciting for us. Our participation on both The Clearing House and EBA CLEARING payments systems means we're uniquely positioned to ensure a consistent faster payment experience – end-to-end and across regions."

EBA CLEARING, SWIFT and TCH are planning to engage in next steps towards developing IXB. By providing a model that can be replicated across other currency corridors and payment systems, the IXB initiative is expected to open up even greater opportunities for financial institutions and their customers around the globe.

List of banks engaged in the IXB initiative:
Bank of America
BBVA Group
Citi
Crédit Agricole
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank
J.P. Morgan
PNC Bank
SOCIETE GENERALE

About EBA CLEARING
EBA CLEARING is a provider of pan-European payment infrastructure solutions processing 15.5 billion transactions per year. Founded in 1998, the Company is owned by 48 of the major banks operating in Europe and is based on a country-neutral governance model. The payment systems of EBA CLEARING are pan-European by design and desire: they are developed in close co-operation with the Company's multinational user community and best-of-breed technology partners.

EBA CLEARING manages and operates the payment services EURO1, STEP1, STEP2 and RT1. Both EURO1 and STEP2 have been classified as systemically important payment systems (SIPS) by the European Central Bank. RT1, the first pan-European real-time payment system, processes euro instant payments complying with the European Payments Council's SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Scheme. R2P, the Company's pan-European request to pay infrastructure messaging service, was developed and implemented with the support of 27 payment service providers from 11 European countries. Learn more at www.ebaclearing.eu.

About SWIFT
SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging, standards for communicating and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration; identification, analysis and financial crime compliance. Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,000 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories, enabling them to communicate securely and exchange standardised financial messages in a reliable way. Headquartered in Belgium, SWIFT's international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure.

About The Clearing House
The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and real-time payments. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP® network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eba-clearing-swift-and-the-clearing-house-join-forces-to-speed-up-and-enhance-cross-border-payments-301396482.html

SOURCE The Clearing House

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Bullish Week, Approaching All-Time High Resistance

    Bitcoin (BTC) created another bullish candlestick on the weekly time frame, continuing its ongoing ascent toward a new all-time high price.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • Asos shares plunge as CEO Nick Beighton steps down

    The retailer blamed supply chain disruptions and global backlogs for its slowing sales growth.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Stocks Drop as Surging Oil Price Unsettles Traders: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures dipped with European stocks as the highest oil prices since 2014 stirred fears that a spreading energy crunch will derail the global pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • 2 Recent IPOs Trading at Bargain Prices

    Both American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) are trading at their lowest levels ever in their short histories. Shares of telehealth company American Well (also known as Amwell) began trading on the public market on Oct. 5, 2020, at $28.86.

  • Beware Tech Stocks. They Could Be a Trap.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.