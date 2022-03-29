U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

EBankc, an All-in-One DeFi-Banking Platform, Hosting Token Presale

EBankc
·3 min read

London, United Kingdom, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto industry has been prone to issues like preventing holders from profiting on their investments. To benefit from their investments, they need to hold their assets for extended periods to sell high. Other problems also involve high exchange fees, inaccessibility, and security issues. EBankc by EBC Financial Group Ltd. aims to solve these inefficiencies related to crypto trading and asset management with their innovative solution. This all-in-one EBankc DeFi-Banking is now hosting its token presale and will end on April 13, 2022.

What is EBankc?


Overview

  • EBankc is a DeFi-banking platform combining traditional and digital banking services in the DeFi ecosystem.

  • Its ERC-20 token offers up to 4% interest in 30 days.

  • The company is currently offering EBCT tokens to investors through its presale.

DeFi banking means utilizing DeFi protocols for managing digital currency and performing banking services at a service provider. The services involve holding balance, making payments, and receiving interest on different cryptocurrencies.

EBankc aims to create a DeFi-Banking platform integrating conventional and digital banking services into the DeFi ecosystem. The platform enables users to borrow, trade, and receive interest on their crypto assets. Founded by David Barrett, the platform uses blockchain and DeFi technology to offer quick online consumer loans, interest on crypto assets, faster crypto exchange, and e-commerce financing.

The EBankc ecosystem consists of

1. EBankc Wallet

The feature-packed wallet is accompanied by high bank-grade security protect crypto assets with private encryption keys, KYC, and 2FA.

2. EBankc Card

The card offers instant crypto loans from EBankc and facilitates the easy buy and sell of crypto. In addition, the company aims to provide EBankc card integration with merchants globally. It consists of features like a Free card with a flexible loan limit and Fiat payment.

3. EBankc token (EBCT)

The company aims to list its Ethereum backed token on multiple exchanges. By holding the tokens, one can secure loans while the tokens act as collateral.

Benefits of EBankc platform

EBankc provides extensive financial services, attracting a wide range of clientele involving crypto companies, private crypto investors, hedge funds, cryptocurrency exchange platforms, and crypto miners.

EBankc’s financial services offer the following benefits-

  • Legal compliance: It is a legally regulated DeFi platform and adheres to global compliance like KYC and AML

  • Top-Tier Protection: EBankc, protects the holder’s assets with their bank-grade security.

  • Automated System: The platform is supported by a fully automated lending system, with flawless user experience

EBCT token and tokenomics

The ECR-20 token with Ethereum smart contract fuels the EBankc ecosystem. It promises –

  • Increased rewards

  • Extra utility

  • Regulated by financial institution

The token offers up to 4% interest in 30 days on EBCT. From the 1,000,000,000 EBCT tokens, 11% are allocated to the presale, 20% to crowd sale, 18% as holding reward, 3% referral reward. In addition, 20% is allocated towards the team, advisors, and compliance and 28% to Reserve and Community growth.

Roadmap

EBankc missions to create a sustainable future with DeFi and expand the crypto community. The company is hosting its token presale on its website, which will be live until April 13, 2022. In their future development phases in 2022, the company aims to complete Pancakeswap listing and small tier listings. They will also introduce the EBankc Mobile App, introduce large-tier exchanges, and market EBankc through multiple platforms.

Register for the EBankc presale on - https://ebctsale.com/

Join the Ebankc community on-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EBankc_DeFi
Telegram: https://t.me/ebankcapp
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9RzlFO37HwyTansElPot-w
Medium: https://medium.com/@ebankcdefi
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebankcdefi
Web: https://ebankc.netlify.app/


CONTACT: EBankcApp@protonmail.com


