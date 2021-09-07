U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7670
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,759.30
    +1,039.61 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.46
    +72.73 (+5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,894.92
    +235.03 (+0.79%)
     

eBaoTech Congratulates its Customer VSure.life on Launching as Malaysia's first On-Demand Lifestyle Digital Insurer

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBaoTech Corporation (eBaoTech), a world-leading digital insurance solution provider is honored to share that its customer, Malaysia-based VSure.life (VSure) became the country's first on-demand lifestyle digital insurer approved by Malaysia's Financial Industry Regulator – the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia). eBaoTech is very proud to support VSure's business launch as a technology partner with its PaaS solution, InsureMO®.

Over the coming months, VSure will be introducing a series of on-demand protection solutions with the pay-per-use feature which reflects its commitment to making protection truly accessible, and contributing to a future where protection can be inclusive and a second nature for all.

VSure adopted InsureMO as a technology enablement platform to support VSure's end to end policy user journey, from purchasing to claim, providing seamless/easy to understand, and a stress-free user experience that accommodates the unique and dynamic modern lifestyles of Malaysians. The OpEx (operating expenses or expenditure) commercial model and the public cloud/microservice based architecture provide strong business agility and scalability to VSure.

VSure's protection plans are available exclusively on its digital platforms, via its website (www.vsure.life) and the VSure mobile app (available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store). Leveraging the APIs from InsureMO for policy issuance and administration, to claims submission and claims status update direct to the customers, VSure offers its customers with more coverage plans from Life, Health & Medical, Home, Personal Accident, Travel, Motor to Takaful provided by other local insurers and will expand to more affinity channels such as banks, ecommerce websites, OTAs, etc.

"On behalf of VSure, we would like to thank the eBaoTech team for all their hard work, commitment and innovative ideas on the development of the mobile solution. The formal business launch in Malaysia is a very important milestone and momentous occasion for VSure. This is just the beginning of our journey and there will certainly be more enhancements to come as continuously enhance our offerings for the dynamic modern lifestyles of consumers, with the introduction of more products and features. We look forward to a continuous and fruitful collaboration with eBaoTech," commented by Jason Ho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of VSure.life. One of the main reasons VSure chose InsureMO is because it allows VSure to create and introduce insurance products faster, and its ability to easily and quickly integrate with many different platforms.

"We are so excited to support VSure's business launch. eBaoTech has a company mission to 'make insurance easy'. The two companies share same mission to provide inclusive insurance to people at all levels with the power of digitization. By working together, we anticipate to offer more cost-effective coverage plans, more product variations/options and slicker digital insurance experience to Malaysians," added by Woody Mo, CEO and founder of eBaoTech.

The VSure mobile app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store
The VSure mobile app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

InsureMO is an insurance middleware platform for insurers, traditional channels, new affinity channels, InsurTechs and start-ups; enabling use cases for any product and channel. As a PaaS platform, InsureMO is the chip enabling easy and fast digitization of insurance applications, APIs and ecosystems allowing insurers and channels to connect products. Solution providers, InsurTechs, and tech companies can integrate digital insurance software, while distributors connect insurance apps – all at lightning speed. From nimble start-ups to $7bn insurers and over 300 global implementations, InsureMO is a proven enterprise-level solution. Explore or sign up now at InsureMO.com

About VSure.life

VSure.life (VSure) is Malaysia's first lifestyle protection partner that aspires to be the leading Digital insurer in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2018, VSure takes pride in celebrating the evolving modern lifestyles of consumers by continuously reimagining protection to be more accessible, envisioning a future where protection is inclusive and becomes a second nature for everyone. To find out more about VSure, visit their website at www.vsure.life

About eBaoTech

eBaoTechis a global leading technology provider for the global insurance industry. Our mission from starting in the year 2000 has been and remains to be "make insurance easy". Through hard work and full commitment to customer success, eBaoTech has built a strong client base in around 30 countries or markets, covering general, life, and health insurances. Furthermore, eBaoTech's intense and persistent focus on addressing the fundamental pain-points of insurance technologies through deep-tech innovation has yielded significant differentiation in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit the company website at www.eBaoTech.com and the PaaS enablement site at www.InsureMO.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebaotech-congratulates-its-customer-vsurelife-on-launching-as-malaysias-first-on-demand-lifestyle-digital-insurer-301369696.html

SOURCE eBaoTech Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

    Demand for new homes has been very strong, and prices are rising. The No. 5 builder has promised margin improvements, which should boost its lagging shares.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Global communities pledge to buy $30 worth of BTC on “Bitcoin Day”

    To mark El Salvador officially making Bitcoin legal tender, global Bitcoin communities have pledged to buy $30 worth of BTC on Tuesday September 7.

  • TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany

    Television aggregator Roku Inc said on Monday it would launch its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second big European rollout, seeking to capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift towards watching more video on demand. Roku will offer content from local partners Seven.One Entertainment Group, RTL Deutschland and Comcast Corp's Sky Deutschland, as well as big names Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Prime and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.