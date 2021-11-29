U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,656.90
    +62.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,146.74
    +247.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,771.46
    +279.80 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.38
    -0.55 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.99
    +2.84 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    -0.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    +0.0320 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3292
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7830
    +0.4730 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,931.03
    +3,655.58 (+6.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.83
    +23.90 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

eBay acquires the sneaker authentication business from partner Sneaker Con Digital

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Online marketplace eBay is further investing in its sneaker business with today's news that it's acquiring Sneaker Con Digital's authentication business, which verifies the authenticity of high-value footwear. The business has operations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany, and had been previously working with eBay to vet the sneakers being bought and sold on its platform.

Sneakers have become a large category on eBay's marketplace, where today there are over 1.9 million pairs available to buy every day.

In October 2020, eBay launched an "Authenticity Guarantee" service in partnership with Sneaker Con, whose team of experts would verify the sneakers at no cost to sellers before items were shipped to the buyers. If the buyer then returns the sneakers, the authenticators would inspect them again before they're sent back to the seller. This multi-point inspection system involves checking various aspects of the shoes in question, including the sizing, labels, stitching, logos, heel tabs, laces, and more, and even the box itself.

When the shoes were verified, the left sneaker is given an NFC-enabled tag that provides more detailed information about the sneakers' authenticity when scanned. Verifiable listings also receive a blue check mark next to the item. The service was available for any sneaker over $100 being sold on eBay's platform.

Many buyers and sellers preferred to shop sneakers through eBay as they'd be able to see photos of the exact shoes they'd be getting, instead of stock photos, and there were fewer fees compared with some rival sneaker marketplaces. Attracting this kind of buyer is also part of eBay's larger strategy to drive enthusiasts to its site across various high-end categories, like handbags, watches, and sneakers, then benefit as they shop more items on eBay. The company recently noted the average sneaker buyer on eBay spends approximately $2,000 in other categories, for example.

Ebay says its Authenticity Guarantee service led to quarter-over-quarter category growth and, in just over a year, it's authenticated over 1.55 million sneakers worldwide.

In its Q3 2021 earnings, eBay also noted its U.S. sneaker business was healthy and growing at double-digit rates, and it was expanding to other markets, including Germany. The company additionally announced plans to invest in 3D image capability on sneaker listings that would allow buyers to interact with a 360-degree view of the item they're purchasing, as another means of instilling buyer confidence.

With the acquisition, eBay is bringing its partnered authentication business in-house where it will continue to build on its offerings to accommodate resale market trends, the company said about today's news. Deal terms were not disclosed.

However, the deal is only for Sneaker Con's authentication business -- its events business will continue to operate separately. The deal was signed and closed on November 24, 2021, notes eBay.

"eBay has always been a vibrant community of enthusiasts, with deeply knowledgeable buyers, sellers and employees," said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and General Manager of eBay North America, in a statement. "We partnered with Sneaker Con to launch sneaker authentication on eBay last year because the team shared our passion for the category – with best-in-class capabilities to deliver what our customers want most. The response to our authentication offering has been overwhelming, and this acquisition allows us to continue to transform eBay and bring a higher level of trust and confidence to every transaction," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Benefits of Downsizing Your Home

    The housing market is still sizzling hot, with single family homes in steep demand. Those who are looking to cash in on the momentum, might want to consider downsizing. Not only will they be cutting...

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Confirms He Will Step Down. The Stock Rises.

    Jack Dorsey will be stepping down from his role as Twitter chief executive effective immediately, the social media giant said Monday. Twitter (ticker: TWTR ) appointed Parag Agrawal, current chief technology officer, as CEO and a board member. “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement Monday.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    Best of all, with most online brokerages eliminating minimum deposit requirements and commission fees, any amount of money -- even $300 -- can allow investors to snag great companies on the cheap. Given the rise of cryptocurrencies and Square's pending acquisition of Afterpay, the opportunity is ripe to take advantage of unfounded concerns and nab shares of Visa (NYSE: V) at a discount. The beauty of Visa's operating model is it's tied at the hip to the U.S. and global economy.

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): When Will It Breakeven?

    Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently became a hot topic after CEO Satya Nadella sold more than half of his shares for about $285 million on Nov. 22 and 23. When Nadella took over as Microsoft's third CEO in 2014, the tech giant was in serious trouble. Microsoft's cloud business became its core growth engine, and the company's revenue surged from $86.8 billion in fiscal 2014 to $168.1 billion in fiscal 2021, which ended this June, as its earnings per share more than tripled.

  • China Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese businessman had walked out of a bank in Kinshasa with 13,624 hundred-dollar bills, 10,001 fifties and 43,000 smaller U.S. notes, despite explicit instructions to prevent it from happening.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veterans“The account has finally been emptied,” Yvon Douhore, head of an in-house audit team in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo,

  • Hedge-fund investor who made $2.6 billion on pandemic trades says omicron could be bullish for stock market

    Hedge-fund luminary Bill Ackman over the weekend says the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be bullish for stocks if it results in mild to moderate symptoms for those who contract it.

  • Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has given more than one investor a headache over the past year. Investors worry that Vertex is struggling to expand beyond its core portfolio of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. Considering the time Vertex shares have spent in the doldrums, you may be getting a little impatient.

  • Want To Become a Millionaire? Put $200,000 Into These 2 Stocks and Hold Until 2030

    These stocks could still provide amazing returns for the next decade, despite their already-impressive growth.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    The technology powering virtual reality (VR) experiences has significantly improved in recent years. This technology is powering real-world applications like virtual walkthroughs of buildings and products still on the drawing board, or collaborations with colleagues in a virtual meeting room. Facebook has made a big splash into this new "metaverse" by changing its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), but that's not the only way to play this trend as an investor.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Pricing of $500 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Issuer" and together with GDH Ltd., "Galaxy Digital") has agreed to issue and sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") to certain purchasers, including affiliates of Arca, NZ Funds, Senator Investment Group and XN (the "Noteholders"), in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (th

  • Walmart heirs to candy conglomerates: These are the 25 richest families in the US

    The wealthiest dynasties have seen many bitter battles over power and inheritance.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from this week. The stock's valuation is out of whack within the industry if we look ahead to next year, but betting against AMC has often proved painful in 2021. AMC shares surprisingly slipped just 3% on Friday as news of a fresh COVID-19 variant rattled the overall market.

  • Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

    Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. This recently happened to Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage at underweight, sending shares tumbling more than 10%. Crowdstrike provides cloud-native endpoint security software.

  • Nvidia at risk of $1.25bn loss if Arm takeover falls through

    Nvidia has warned for the first time that it is at risk of losing a $1.25bn (£950m) downpayment for the British microchip designer Arm if regulators persist in holding up the deal.

  • Please help! My brother took out $20,000 in student loans in my father’s name without his consent. My parents refuse to take action

    Thinking it had to do with my brother’s financial aid, he opened it to find out that “he” had taken out thousands of dollars in loans to pay for my brother’s college education. When I told them I was intending to confront my brother about it, they told me to stay out of it. If my brother couldn’t afford the school with loans under his name he should have never gone there.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down amid activist investor scrutiny, CNBC reports

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung discuss the scrutiny around Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly stepping down from the social media platform.

  • We Think Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business...

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of the Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Lei Zhang founded Hillhouse Capital Management in 2005, and serves as the chairman and chief […]