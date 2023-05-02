eBay announces the appointment of Vidmay Naini as General Manager for Global Emerging Markets

With over two decades of experience in the ecommerce industry, Vidmay will drive growth in eBay's Global Emerging Markets across Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Vidmay Naini as General Manager for eBay's Global Emerging Markets.

Based in Singapore, Vidmay Naini will now be responsible for leading eBay's Global Emerging Markets, which include Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. These markets have high potential for ecommerce export growth as they mature and develop. Prior to this, Vidmay had been leading the Southeast Asia and India business. In his expanded role, Vidmay will oversee eBay's efforts in helping businesses from these markets tap into global demand and become part of the global economy.

"I am delighted to step into this global role. There is a significant opportunity to scale up eBay's mission of empowering people and creating economic opportunity for all by expanding our efforts across these regions. The digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) propelling its growth. Global ecommerce platforms such as eBay can revolutionize export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve. Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world," said Vidmay Naini, General Manager, eBay's Global Emerging Markets.

Vidmay is an experienced leader with a proven track record in driving innovation and business growth. At eBay, he has amassed 18 years of experience within the organization including Ecommerce, Strategy, P&L General Management, Cross Border Trade, Policy Advisory, Online Payments and Strategic Investment & Partnerships. During his tenure, Vidmay has played a central role on key projects such as eBay's strategic partnership and investment in Flipkart, India's leading eCommerce platform, as well as transforming eBay's business in India.

There are over 134 million buyers from 190 countries on eBay's global marketplace. According to eBay's 2022 Southeast Asia Small Online Business Trade Report, 99 percent of all eBay-enabled small businesses currently export on eBay, serving customers in an average of 25 different international markets on an annual basis. eBay is committed to empowering more SMBs within the Global Emerging Markets to offer a level playing field for export success on a global stage, by ensuring access to many of the world's valuable consumer markets.

About eBay Inc.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

