eBay embraces NFTs

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

eBay is joining the NFT frenzy, telling Reuters today that going forward it will allow the sales of NFTs on its platform, a mainstream embrace that follows billions of dollars in NFT purchases over the past few months. The e-commerce company seems poised to slowly build up sales of digital collectibles on the platform, starting with a smaller group of verified sellers on the platform.

"In the coming months, eBay will add new capabilities that bring blockchain-driven collectibles to our platform," eBay exec Jordan Sweetnam told them.

eBay has invested heavily in infrastructure for physical collectibles like trading cards, as well as items like sneakers and watches which they help verify for buyers.

eBay is a major presence in online shopping, but the platform will have its work cut out for it competing with dozens of crypto native NFT marketplaces already out there. While NFT interest has been high as of late, the infrastructure for buying collectibles with cryptocurrencies still isn't the most user-friendly. Earlier this week, executives at eBay said they were open to accepting cryptocurrencies in the future.

This news comes as the Ethereum cryptocurrency, which is the primary method of purchase for most NFTs, reaches past all-time-highs, currently trading over $4,100.

NFT marketplace OpenSea raises $23 million from a16z

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • The U.K. Deficit That Risks Cutting the Pound’s Rally Short

    (Bloomberg) -- A hole in Britain’s finances is starting to worry economists and stoke concerns about the pound. This time, the vast budget deficit created by the pandemic is not the issue.The focus is gradually shifting to the current-account shortfall, the difference between money coming into the U.K. and money going out. The gap is forecast to reach its widest since World War II this year as Britain grapples with post-Brexit ties with the European Union and an imports-fueled rebound from the pandemic.That will test the willingness of foreign investors to keep on funding the spending habits of the nation by buying British assets. Data on Wednesday will likely show that the U.K. had one of its biggest trade deficits on record in the first full quarter since completing the withdrawal deal with the EU.“A big jump in the trade deficit can put into question whether it can be sustained by capital flows,” said Sonali Punhani, European Economist at Credit Suisse. “This can increase the premium investors demand to invest in U.K. assets.”The deficit is adding to the longer-term risks gathering over the pound, which also include the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. While the currency has rallied this year amid a brightening economic outlook, strategists say further significant gains are unlikely.The current-account gap, which also includes flows of investment income, may almost double to 6.4% of economic output this year, according to the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog. The forecast reflects an export performance hobbled by Brexit and strong demand for foreign-made goods as the economy rebounds at pace from the pandemic.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s well known that the U.K. is a serial borrower from the rest of the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering earlier and more quickly than the rest of the world is the U.K.’s current account deficit widens even further as export growth lags imports. That’s likely to catch the eye of investors if the U.K.’s recovery proceeds as expected.”-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.The Bank of England, which upgraded the U.K.’s economic outlook significantly last week, predicts an 8.5% surge in imports and almost no growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says Britain will have the biggest shortfall among major industrial nations.In recent years, Britain has had no problems funding the gap. Foreigners attracted by a robust legal and financial systems and the prospect of decent investment returns have proved eager buyers of British firms and high-end London properties. They also bought U.K. equities and debt.While they may continue to regard the U.K. as a good bet -- the economy is forecast to outgrow its major peers this year -- Brexit has raised some awkward questions.The U.K. is no longer part of the EU single market, access to which was a key reason for many firms choosing to invest in Britain.The government also appears to have jettisoned the idea of trying to lure investors by turning Britain into a “Singapore of Europe” with low taxes and light-touch regulation. In his March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen in half a century, with businesses bearing the brunt, in an effort to rein in the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said Britain can no longer count on being a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment, with neither the pound nor U.K. equities currently trading at cheap levels.“There is no strong reason to think there will be a flood of foreign capital inflows looking to pick up bargains,” said RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.Cole sees the pound falling to $1.25 and 91 pence per euro by the end of this year and weakening further in 2022. Sterling is currently at $1.41 and 86 pence per euro.To be sure, large current-account deficits do not hold the fear they did in past decades, when crises were precipitated by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by exhausting gold and currency reserves. The 1967 devaluation of the pound that humiliated Harold Wilson’s Labour government followed years of balance of payments problems.Now the pound floats freely, meaning that the exchange rate can fall to a level where foreign investors once again find British assets attractive, sparing Britain an abrupt funding crisis.With British assets owned by foreigners now worth around six times the size of the economy, an adjustment may not be without pain, however. Cole at RBC points out that recent inflows have shifted toward loans and deposits -- “hot money” that could quickly leave the country if sentiment on Britain soured.“Seemingly unsustainable deficits can be sustained for a very long period and they don’t seem to matter until they do matter,” he said on Monday. “When they do, nothing else seems to matter.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Goes on Wild Ride as Musk Calls It a ‘Hustle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dogecoin investors had a wild ride this weekend.After hitting a record on Saturday ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the digital currency began to fall hours before the show began and continued to drop as he delivered his opening monologue.A SpaceX deal Sunday gave the digital currency a short-lived boost. It traded at 55.5 cents as of 8:30 p.m. in New York, down 15% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko, with a trading range of 43.2 cents to 66.7 cents in the past one day.In the agreement, Musk’s commercial rocket company will launch a mission to the Moon in 2022 with a so-called cubesat -- a mini satellite used for space research -- from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.The trading swings began on Saturday as Dogecoin traders around the world were organizing watch parties for the broadcast featuring its most prominent supporter. Following an initial slump, the digital currency bounced back briefly toward the end of the show, after the billionaire called it a “hustle” in the “Weekend Update” segment.In the skit, Musk jumped into the character of a bow-tied, bespectacled financial expert and was repeatedly quizzed about Dogecoin. After delivering textbook answers, he was asked whether the currency was just a hoax, to which he responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”He ended the skit howling, “to the moon!” -- a reference he repeated in his tweet about the SpaceX announcement on Sunday.Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as an internet meme in 2013, has surged more than 21,000% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.Musk, 49, has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons. Still, crypto volatility has prompted urgent warnings from central bankers -- as recently as Thursday -- that people buying in should be prepared to lose all of their money.Musk’s Tesla Inc. announced in February that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, and the head of the electric-car giant himself has spoken of the digital asset in favorable terms. He has a $183.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates percentage gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Against Yen

    The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session against the Japanese yen on Monday but gave back the gains rather quickly to show signs of weakness. The US dollar is getting hammered against almost everything.

  • Pound Surges 1% as Risk of Imminent Scotland Referendum Recedes

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound strengthened more than 1% against the dollar after the Scottish National Party’s election showing pushed back the risk of a near-term vote on independence, yet traders are bracing for further clashes over the U.K.’s future down the road.Sterling climbed by the most in almost a month to $1.4134 on Monday, its highest level since February, after the SNP fell one seat short of a parliamentary majority. Strategists from Rabobank International to Credit Agricole SA cite the push for a referendum -- which U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes -- as a headwind that could create volatility in the months to come.“There are a lot of voices in the market that see the lack of a majority for the SNP combined with Johnson’s refusal to hold a referendum as meaning that the risks to the union are a non-issue for the pound,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank. “I would be more cautious on this.”Investors will now be paying attention to how SNP’s leader Nicola Sturgeon pursues the goal of changing Scotland’s constitutional future. Her party boosted its haul to 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament and, alongside the Green party that also increased its share, would have enough to form a pro-independence majority. Johnson has said that he would not grant one any time soon, which could lead to a clash in the courts.Sterling’s rally started during Asia as investors covered short positions and Japanese banks bought the currency, traders said, before extending through London trading. U.K. government bonds led a selloff of haven sovereign assets following the vote. Ten-year yields climbed as much as four basis points to 0.81%.The U.K. prime minister did strengthen his hand across Northern England, benefiting from the country’s speedy rollout of vaccines. Britain is due to be fully re-opened by June 21 and the corresponding economic boost could be another tailwind for the pound over the coming months. One-month risk reversals, a gauge of market sentiment, show pound traders are at their most bullish versus the dollar since last month.“’What matters is the U.K. economy, the Bank of England, the dollar and risk markets,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. If the dollar suffers in coming months, sterling could rise as high as $1.45, a level last seen in 2016, he said.Read more: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is RockyFor Rabobank’s Foley, continued uncertainties over Scotland’s future could spur volatility in sterling over the next 18 months. Sturgeon has said that if Johnson wants to stop Scottish legislation on a referendum, he would have to go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. A draft Referendum Bill has already been published. While a majority voted to remain in the union in 2014, odds show that a new referendum could be much tighter.“The pound is not out of the woods just yet,” said Valentin Marinov, head of Group-of-10 foreign-exchange research at Credit Agricole. “The confrontation over independence between Holyrood and Westminster could grow more intense in the wake of the Scottish election and thus add to the downside risks for sterling once again.”(Updates prices to reflect 1% rally from first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Sends Stocks Down With Inflation Angst Rising: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks lower as surging commodity prices stoked concern about whether inflation will derail a growth rebound in the world’s largest economy and spoil a record stock rally.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 2.6% amid the growing anxiety over inflation, which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the sector. Tesla and Apple were among the biggest decliners. The ARK Innovation ETF resumed its slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 35,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 fell from an all-time high. Treasury yields edged higher as traders brace for a busy week of auctions.“Amid these new highs remember that the market doesn’t move only in one direction,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “While a full economic recovery may already be priced into the market, the weak employment data could have temporarily eased worries about too-hot inflation and the necessity of interest rate hikes to combat it.” Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10%, adding to concern about inflation. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline, which operators hope to reopen by the end of the week.Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show price pressures increased in April. The data will be closely watched by policy makers at the Federal Reserve trying to gauge the speed of the recovery after job growth significantly undershot forecasts.“People have been gravitating to value -- now you can find growth outside of tech,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As inflation expectations continue to move higher, that’s more beneficial for the value side of the trade.”Read more: Inflation Debate Hits Emerging Markets as Pimco Stands Firm The MLIV Question of the Day: How Could Highest CPI in Decade Hit Assets?Here are some key events to watch this week:A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among othersChinese inflation data are due TuesdayOPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates TuesdayU.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1%, more than any closing loss since March 18 as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%, more than any closing loss since March 18The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, more than any closing loss since April 30The MSCI World index fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since May 4CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 19The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2142The British pound surged 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 19The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.76 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, more than any closing gain since April 29Germany’s 10-year yield advanced zero basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since April 29Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 10For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon, Most-Punished Tech Stocks Stage Rebound After Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and other technology stocks staged a comeback on Tuesday that sent the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index briefly into the green after an ugly start to the trading session driven by growing inflation fears.Software companies with lofty valuations were among the biggest advancers after weeks of losses caused by rising Treasury yields. Splunk Inc., Atlassian Corp. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. were a few of the top gainers in the benchmark, which rallied back from an early 2% decline to close down just 0.1%.Amazon led the way among the megacaps. The e-commerce giant, which has been the worst performing of the five biggest U.S. technology stocks this month, rose 1.1% to close at $3,223.91. Amazon issued $18.5 billion of bonds on Monday to refinance debt and repurchase stock in its biggest debt sale ever. Facebook Inc. also advanced, gaining 0.2% after falling as much as 2.1%.Growing concerns about inflation and rising interest rates have hit stocks with higher valuation multiples particularly hard. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen 4.9% from a record high nearly a month ago. Tesla Inc. and DocuSign Inc. have lost more than 15% over that span. Both stocks have price-to-annual sales multiples in excess of 15, compared with an average of 5% for the Nasdaq 100.The rebound appeared to signal that investors were heeding recent advice from some Wall Street analysts to take advantage of cheaper prices to add to positions in technology companies that in general have reported strong financial results this earnings season.“This painful selloff in tech has created the opportunity for investors to own the secular tech winners for the next 3-5 years,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note on Monday, when the Nasdaq 100 sank 2.6%. “This is not the time that we are throwing in the white towel.”(Updates share moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca runs into 'meaningful' investor revolt over pay

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said a "meaningful proportion" of its shareholders voted against CEO Pascal Soriot's improved pay package on Tuesday, exposing a rift as the drugmaker deals with problems surrounding its COVID-19 vaccine. At its annual investor meeting, 60.19% of votes cast were in favour, AstraZeneca said, adding that it would "engage and listen to ensure investors' concerns regarding the approach to executive remuneration are understood." Large corporations typically win about 90% support for their pay in annual advisory votes, compensation consultants say, making narrow-win results such as AstraZeneca's effectively a call to review the programme and talk to shareholders.

  • NUS's Hofman on China's Population Growth

    May.11 -- Bert Hofman, Director at National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, discusses China's once-a-decade census report, and the outlook for China's slowing population growth. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."

  • Goldman Sachs director reportedly quits after striking it rich in Dogecoin

    Exec departs after a 14-year career.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Investors Gird for Fallout as Indian States Lock Themselves Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.More than two thirds of states are shut if assessed by their contribution to national output, analysts at Jefferies calculated last week. Tamil Nadu, which houses foreign manufacturers including BMW and Dell, will also close from Monday, while Delhi extended its lockdown for another week. The measures come as pressure builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose strict nationwide curbs as he did last year.All of that is forcing a reassessment among investors who had hoped that less-severe curbs would soften the blow to economic growth. Earlier in May, India’s central bank assured markets that it expects the dent in aggregate demand to be moderate in comparison with a year ago, with “containment measures being localized and targeted.”The news of strict lockdowns in several states may hurt sentiment ahead, Ajit Mishra, vice president for research at Religare Broking Ltd., wrote in a report. Investors will be watching key macroeconomic data including inflation and factory output this week as well as the vaccine drive, he said.Vaccine shortages have complicated efforts to tame the outbreak, leaving investors assessing Modi’s next moves and guessing how long states will have to remain shut. Amid the uncertainty, foreign investors pulled $1.9 billion from India’s stocks and debt in April, the biggest outflow in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“While India has refrained from a national lockdown thus far given its huge economic costs, the scales are tipping fast towards humanitarian benefits of curbing mass transmission, as new infections continue to rise with no peak in sight,” said Chang Wei Liang, an analyst at DBS Bank. “Even without a lockdown, mobility data for Indian cities are already showing that less and less people are moving out of their homes. This implies a natural brake to retail spending and business investment, until mass viral transmission ceases.”Here’s how the crisis is impacting markets:Sovereign BondsRecent interventions from the Reserve Bank of India have kept yields on 10-year sovereign bonds in check. But, the lockdowns could make it hard to keep borrowing costs low for much longerAny revenue shortfall would stoke fears of a further rise in government borrowings, already near records, adding upward pressure on yieldsEarlier this month, the central bank announced the second tranche of its Government Securities Acquisition Programme -- India’s version of quantitative easing -- under which it will buy 350 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) of sovereign bonds on May 20. Read about more steps that the RBI can take hereThe lockdowns risk higher prices for everything from essential drugs to cars, due to the disruption of supply chains. Consumer-price inflation was already on course to test the upper limit of the RBI’s 2%-6% target, and recent gains in wholesale prices signal more pressure. If those strains build, the RBI may struggle to sell bonds to investors at current yieldsRupeeRelative progress fighting the pandemic has been an important factor in global currency markets. India and South Africa present a case study in that among the so-called Fragile Five emerging-markets: Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and IndonesiaIndia’s rupee is down about 0.5% against the dollar this quarter even after a recent rebound, while South Africa’s rand has gained 5.1%. Read more about the rupee outlookIndia is facing the world’s worst outbreak, contributing to half of the fresh infections in the world, while South Africa has seen new cases fall about 90% from a recent peak in January. India reported 669 infections per 100,000 people over the past month, about 10 times that of South Africa, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversityThe rupee has slipped down the rankings relative to Asian peers after leading the pack in the first quarter. Any national lockdown could deal a further blowStocksThe absence so far of any such measure has provided some relief to equities. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose about 0.7% Monday for a fourth straight day of gains in Mumbai. Even as the nationwide virus case numbers have worsened, Mumbai has shown a decline recentlyJefferies forecasts India’s economy will grow 10.2% in the year through March 2022, down 3 percentage points from its initial outlook. The figure already must be taken with a grain of salt given the contraction in the year-ago period. Any slowdown could weigh on corporate earningsAnalysts have started to cut price targets for stocks of some of the biggest banks and automobile giants“Markets will correct if the government announces a nationwide lockdown,” said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities Ltd. “However, the critical factor will be the duration. The longer any lockdown is, the greater will be the correction.”Corporate BondsGoldman Sachs turned neutral on Indian credits last month, expecting limited room for outperformanceCiting headwinds due to lockdowns, research firm CreditSights also changed its recommendation last month on local companies including Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. to underperformDBS Bank warned that the market is getting complacent after India’s dollar bonds showed some signs of recovery after a sell-off in the first half of AprilInvestors may be too optimistic given the likelihood of a more persistent impact from the pandemic fallout on the finances of companies and households, it said(Updates the stocks section with Sensex levels)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Tech Futures Dive As Virgin Galactic Plunges 20% On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the split stock market rally continues. The Dow Jones industrials hit a new high, while tech stocks dived.

  • Tech stocks get pounded — here are a few simple reasons why

    A tech stock rout has swept through Wall Street this week. Here's why.

  • U.S. job openings soar to record 8.1 million, but businesses can’t find enough workers

    Businesses have a record 8.1 million jobs to fill. The problem, they say, is getting enough people to fill them.

  • My boyfriend’s brother gave me $6,000 to buy a house 12 years ago. It rose 128% in value. How much should I give him back?

    ‘I bought the house for $125,000 and it is now worth approximately $285,000, with a total owed of $185,000.’

  • Marijuana Megamerger Would Create a U.S. Cannabis Giant

    The U.S. cannabis deal would give Florida’s dominant player a notable southwestern U.S. footprint. Trulieve (ticker: TCNNF) and Harvest Health (HRVSF) combined would be one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, in terms of sales. Combining analyst estimates for both companies puts the estimated 2021 revenue at $1.24 billion, only slightly below consensus estimates for Curaleaf (CURLF) at $1.26 billion.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Says JPMorgan

    In the past week, investors have had to cope with multiple conflicting signals from the markets. The April jobs report, which was expected to show almost 1 million new positions for the month, showed only 266,000. The official unemployment number ticked upward slightly to 6.1%, and hourly wages also gained – by 0.7%. That last would seem to be a positive – except that, combined with the massive government stimulus injecting cash into the economy – higher wages are seen as a portent of inflation. At first glance, it seems like an environment that would have investors cautious. Except – the Fed has signaled that it will not be winding down its easy money policies. Low interest rates have helped to fire up the bull market engine in recent years, for two reasons. First, it keeps the cost of credit low, making it easy to leverage all sorts of purchases – cars, homes… even stocks. And second, with rates low, bond yields have been unable to make any significant rise. For investors seeking a return, this makes stocks the place to go. It also creates an environment that’s conducive to IPO events. Markets have been on a steady, long-term upward trend for months; the S&P 500 has gained 44% over the last 12 months. With a return potential like that, it’s no wonder that companies are turning to the public trading markets to raise capital. When it comes to equities, a rising tide truly will lift all boats. This brings us to JPMorgan. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 80% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. After running both tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) We’ll start with a Netherlands-based biotech firm. LAVA Therapeutics has a focus on cancer treatments, and is working to develop what it calls gamma-delta bispecific T cell engagers. These compounds are intended to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems, using the body’s own response to fight tumors. LAVA’s pipeline includes four proprietary compounds, and a fifth that is being investigated in combination with Janssen. All five drug candidates are in preclinical trials. The leading candidate, LAVA-051, is scheduled to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the first half of this year, while a second candidate, LAVA-1207, will begin a Phase 1/2a trial during 2H21. These drug candidates are being developed as treatments for multiple myeloma and prostate cancer, respectively. LVTX shares entered the public markets on March 25, in an IPO that raised $100.5 million. The shares started trading at $15, and saw 6.7 million shares hit the market. Among the bulls is JPM analyst Jessica Fye, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. Fye rates LVTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and her $22 price target implies a robust upside potential of ~86% for the year ahead. (To watch Fye’s track record, click here) "Our Overweight rating is based on our positive view of the company’s proprietary platform, gamma-delta bsTCE, which redirects a specific group of T cells called gamma-delta T cells towards tumor cells. We see LAVA’s off-the-shelf bsTCEs, which can conditionally activate gamma-delta T cells in a tumor/antigen directed manner, as differentiated, potentially leading to a safer therapy and more durable benefit. To the extent that initial data for lead asset LAVA-051 begins to derisk the platform, we see upside for shares as soon as early 2022," Fye noted. In its short time on the public market, LAVA’s unique approach to cancer treatment has attracted notice from three Wall Street biotech analysts – and all three agree that this is a stock to buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are trading for $11.80, and their $23.67 average price target is even more bullish Fye allows, suggesting an upside of ~100% in the next 12 months. (See LVTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Zhihu (ZH) From biotech, let’s shift gears to online content. The net has given content creators a nearly unlimited field to work in, and Zhihu operates in the Chinese online content market. The company’s website is a question-and-answer forum, on the model of Quora, allowing users to pose questions to the community or offer replies. A look at some of the company’s numbers shows its size. By the end of December last year, Zhihu had a total of 43.1 million content creators, who has posted over 315 million questions and answers. The monthly average users (MAU), a key metric for any website, increased from 43.1 million in 4Q19 to 75.7 million in 4Q20. Zhihu held a US IPO on March 26, to raise capital for further operations and expansion. The company put 55 million shares on the American public markets, at $9.50 each. The IPO raised $522.5 million in gross proceeds, and Zhihu now shows a market cap of $4.58 billion. In their early trading, ZH shares faced pressure after a Securities and Exchange Commission ruling on accounting regulations. US law requires that accounting firms permit US regulators to review the financial audits of overseas companies, under threat of potential delisting from the US equity markets. The SEC ruling promises stricter enforcement of this provision. Even under this pressure, however, the Zhihu IPO was the third-largest by a Chinese company in the US markets so far this year. In an initiation of coverage report on Zhihu, JPM analyst Binbin Ding notes several factors that bode well for the stock, with two in particular standing out: “(1) Differentiated positioning. Unlike online content communities that are mostly entertainment-oriented, Zhihu is known for its depth of content and is recognized as the most trustworthy online content community in China (CIC survey). This positioning makes it the go-to platform for users seeking quality answers. (2) Diversified monetization models, including ads, membership, content-commerce solution, ecommerce and education. In particular, we believe Zhihu’s content-commerce solutions is an innovative model with significant potential growth upside…” Ding summed up, "We expect Zhihu to see a 112% top-line CAGR over 2020 to ’22E, driven by a 35% traffic CAGR and a 57% monetization CAGR. Such growth rates make Zhihu the fastest-growing digital content operator in our coverage universe." To this end, Ding gives ZH shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $16 price target that suggests room for an impressive 96% growth potential this year. (To watch Ding’s track record, click here) Ding's bullish stance on ZH is in line with Wall Street’s view. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy ratings set in recent weeks. The shares are trading for $8.15, and their $15.23 average price target suggests ~87% upside for the year ahead. (See ZH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.