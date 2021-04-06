U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,078.30
    +0.39 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,474.09
    -53.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,720.74
    +15.15 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.50
    +9.61 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.87
    +1.22 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.30
    +15.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.55 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6630
    -0.0570 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0093 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8840
    -0.2720 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,281.54
    -1,482.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.98
    -3.98 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

eBay's app will soon use image recognition to automate listing trading cards

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Got a stack of Magic: The Gathering cards sitting somewhere in storage? With the game's "Modern" format, chances are you might be sitting on at least a couple of ones that could be worth selling. One of the most popular places to buy and sell trading cards online is eBay. What keeps most people parting with their collections is that it can be time-consuming to list every individual card. But eBay has a plan to speed up the process. In an announcement that flew under our radar until Gizmodo picked it up this morning, eBay said it's updating its Android and iOS app with image recognition capabilities.

Starting later this month with Magic: The Gathering, you'll be able to point your phone at a card, and the app will automatically auto-populate most of the listing for you. In May, the feature will work with Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and then other games and trading cards sometime later in the year.

eBay card listing
eBay card listing

The company says you can list a card in about half the time it takes to put one up for sale on the website manually. You start by creating a listing and using the search bar to type the name of the game that the card comes from. At that point, the app will prompt you to "tap to search with your camera." When you point your phone's camera at the card, a list of possible matches will appear. What's nifty here is that the app will auto-populate the listing with details like the card's name, the set it comes from, its type, rarity and more. It's then up to you to add photos, describe its condition and finally decide on a price.

If you're not into buying and selling cards on eBay, a feature that can save people some time on listing their collections might not seem like much. But that's until you realize just how many cards are listed on eBay every day. In the last year, people made more than 41 million new card listings on the platform, with about 119 going up every minute. Once you add that up, that's a lot of time people can spend playing their favorite game instead of labourously inputting data.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Grand Theft Auto V' returns to Xbox Game Pass on April 8th

    You'll be able to play Rockstar's blockbuster on your phone via the cloud.

  • Trade announcement: Topps will offer stock to the public

    In addition to its trading cards, fans will soon be able to trade company shares of Topps. The company said Tuesday that it will become a publicly traded company this year by tying up with a blank-check company, or SPAC, a special purposes acquisition company. Topps, for anyone who has not opened the shoebox of trading cards in the attic in a while, has greatly expanded from its Bazooka gum days and is pushing into digital sales, apps, crypto currency and even NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo sign up for a free, all-digital E3

    This year's event runs from June 12th to 15th, and Sony probably won't be involved.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is down to $320 on Amazon

    Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition smartwatch at an all-time low price of $320.

  • Apple TV+ unveils its first combination podcast and TV series

    Apple TV+ is branching out with its first combination of a podcast with an original show, bolstering its documentary 'The Line' with an audio series.

  • There's a way to upgrade an M1 Mac's memory and storage

    Technicians say it's possible to upgrade the RAM and SSDs on M1 Macs, if only with a lot of skill — and you're guaranteed to void your warranty.

  • Someone Please Rescue This Neglected BMW E30 M3

    This early M car is in a sorry state, and it's for sale on eBay right now.

  • Is GameStop the Next Blockbuster, Amazon, or Best Buy?

    Bulls argue that the video game retailer will be the next Amazon. Bears feel that this is Blockbuster revisited. Let's split the difference with Best Buy.

  • GM is betting its electrified future on a revolutionary new battery system

    When the Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and its newly-unveiled SUV variant hit dealer show floors in the fall of 2021 and 2023, respectively, they’ll be among the first models in GM’s new electrified lineup to be built atop the company’s Ultium battery system.

  • Google's latest acquisition could lead to spatial audio for the Pixel Buds

    Google recently acquired a 3D audio startup that could lead to new features for the Pixel Buds or any of its other future products.

  • Fender's Mustang Micro packs impressive amp modelling in a tiny package

    Fender brings its amp modeling chops to a headphone guitar amp.

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

    The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors. By mid-afternoon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion. The surge was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding at a $1 trillion market cap for one week.

  • The Morning After: Federal labor regulators say Amazon illegally fired two employees

    Today's headlines: Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists and someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist family office that owns shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is demanding a tender offer to boost prices that have fallen about 8% below the value of the digital assets it holds.As of March 31, the share price represented a $3.1 billion loss to shareholders compared with the Bitcoin it holds, according to a letter that Marlton LLC sent Tuesday to the board of Grayscale Investments LLC, the trust’s parent. Marlton declined to say how many trust shares it holds.Marlton said Grayscale wasn’t doing enough to increase shareholder value. Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, authorized the purchase of as much as $250 million of trust shares last month in an effort to buoy prices. Grayscale Investments said on Monday that it intends to reapply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert the trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a process it abandoned in 2017.“We are frustrated that the board might allow management to squander the company’s leading market share to the detriment of GBTC stockholders, whilst simultaneously rewarding yourselves handsomely with a profligate, market-leading, 2% management fee,” James Elbaor, who runs the Marlton office, said in the letter. “Marlton and other stockholders will not tolerate such clear destruction of stockholder value.”Grayscale Investments said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the company is “100% committed to converting GBTC into an ETF.”Read more: Biggest Bitcoin Fund’s Woes Worsen as Discount Hits RecordFor years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. Yet those shares are never destroyed as in a typical ETF, leading to a record supply of nearly 700 million. Even as Bitcoin skyrocketed about 772% in the past year, the trust shares have swung from a 40% premium in December to a discount today.New entrants to the market are another factor in the Grayscale trust’s woes, Elbaor said in the letter.“Aggressive competition from NYDIG, Galaxy Digital and BlockFi, among others, threatens GBTC’s dominant U.S. market position, as the cryptocurrency industry awaits the SEC’s decision to approve cryptocurrency ETFs,” the letter said. “A clear capital allocation plan via a tender offer in GBTC will distinguish you and GBTC as the sole digital currency asset manager creating stockholder value.”(Updates with Grayscale Investments comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.