U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.97
    +0.18 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5080
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,575.11
    -368.03 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,745.24
    +217.60 (+0.79%)
     

eBay Inc. Announces Pricing $1.15 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

·6 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) (the "Company" or "eBay") announced today the pricing of a $1,150,000,000 underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $425,000,000 of 5.900% Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $300,000,000 of 5.950% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and $425,000,000 of 6.300% Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883% of the principal amount, the public offering price of the 2027 Notes is 99.863% of the principal amount and the public offering price of the 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

eBay (www.ebay.com)
eBay (www.ebay.com)

eBay intends to use all or a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all outstanding floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, share repurchases, repayment of other indebtedness and possible acquisitions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting syndicate led by BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as joint book-running managers, and BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Standard Chartered Bank, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Penserra Securities LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC as co-managers.  Copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., at: 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Toll-Free: 1-800-294-1322; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., by telephone at 1-866-811-8049; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, telephone 1-800-645-3751, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and these securities are only being offered by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus related to the offering, which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of eBay Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned closing of and expected use of proceeds from the company's senior unsecured notes offering as described above. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in political, business and economic conditions, including impacts from the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, decreases in consumer confidence, the effects of COVID-19 on our business and operations and on the general economy, including effects on our sellers and customers, any regional or general economic downturn or crisis and any conditions that affect e-commerce growth or cross-border trade; the company's ability to realize expected growth opportunities in payments intermediation and advertising; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the company's need to successfully react to the increasing importance of mobile commerce and the increasing social aspect of commerce; an increasingly competitive environment for its business; changes to the company's capital allocation, including the timing, declaration, amount and payment of any future dividends or levels of the company's share repurchases, or management of operating cash; the company's ability to increase operating efficiency to drive margin improvements and enable reinvestments; the company's ability to manage its indebtedness, including managing exposure to interest rates and maintaining its credit ratings; the company's need to manage a large enterprise with a broad range of businesses of varying degrees of maturity and in many different geographies; the ability to successfully intermediate payments on our marketplace platform; the company's need and ability to manage regulatory, tax, data security and litigation risks; the company's ability to timely upgrade and develop its technology systems, infrastructure and customer service capabilities at reasonable cost while maintaining site stability and performance and adding new products and features; and the company's ability to integrate, manage and grow businesses that have been acquired or may be acquired in the future.

The forward-looking statements in this release do not include the potential impact of any acquisitions or divestitures that may be announced and/or completed after the date hereof.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ebayinc.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-inc-announces-pricing-1-15-billion-senior-unsecured-notes-offering-301670859.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Slash Risky Bets Ahead of Midterms, CPI Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Big speculators, a year along in a frantic campaign of risk reduction, are getting even more cautious ahead of a duo of potential make-or-break market events this week: midterm elections and the government’s inflation report. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak H

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Palantir stock falls after issuing revenue shortfall warning

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Palantir shares after warning of a potential revenue miss.

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on

  • The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    The Trade Desk's (TTD) third-quarter results are likely to benefit from strength in connected-TV ad spending, programmatic ad buying and a growing partner ecosystem.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped on Monday

    Durable coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by over 3.5% in price on Monday, nearly quadrupling the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index on the day. The move followed news that the company racked up yet another approval from a healthcare authority for a new booster version of its Spikevax coronavirus vaccine. Late Friday after market hours, Moderna announced that the second of its two bivalent booster vaccines targeting the coronavirus had been authorized for use in Canada.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.