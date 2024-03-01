eBay Inc. Just Recorded A 14% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.8% to close at US$47.28 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues were US$10b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$5.19 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 14%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, eBay's 29 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$10.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 34% to US$3.54 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$10.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.23 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on eBay's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$47.87, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic eBay analyst has a price target of US$61.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that eBay's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2.9% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than eBay.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around eBay's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that eBay's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.87, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on eBay. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple eBay analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with eBay (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

