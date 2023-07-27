eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 26, 2023

eBay Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.8 EPS, expectations were $0.99.

Jamie Iannone: Thanks, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. We delivered another solid quarter in Q2, exceeding expectations across all key metrics while investing in a disciplined manner to support our long-term objectives. Before I jump into the details around our second quarter results, I'd like to discuss the evolution of our strategy. Three years ago, I articulated our ambition of becoming the best global marketplace to buy and sell through a tech-led re-imagination of eBay. This would help us realize the enormous untapped potential of this company and put it firmly on a path to sustainable long-term growth. Since then, we've renewed our focus on products where we are uniquely positioned to offer meaningful choices and value for our customers.

We've accelerated innovation to adapt to the changing needs of buyers and developed world-class shopping experiences in our focus categories. And we've changed our marketing strategy to support these experiences, pivoting to a full funnel approach aimed at attracting and retaining enthusiast buyers. These accomplishments make it a logical time to embark on the next phase of our journey. The foundational work of our tech-led re-imagination will continue, including our prioritization of non-new products, expansion of focus categories in ads and payments initiatives. And now we're raising the bar for innovation and have set our sights on an even more ambitious vision which is reinventing the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts only at eBay. We will achieve this vision in the coming years by focusing on 3 key pillars: relevant experiences, scalable solutions and magical innovation.

Let's start with our first pillar, relevant experiences. This means we are solving the specific and ever-changing needs of our customers across all shopping occasions. Through our focus category strategy, we've proven that when we build relevant experiences, we can dramatically improve customer satisfaction which translates into faster GMV growth. While we'll continue to understand customer needs and innovate at the category level, we will leverage the new tools, capabilities and technologies we have developed over the last few years to enhance more elements of the site-wide experience. This includes developing a more relevant, consistent experience for the next generation of online shoppers through a comprehensive overhaul of our user experience and design rolled out in phases over the course of 2023 and beyond.

This evolution will result in simpler, more personalized browsing experiences that will inspire people to sell, shop and connect with their community on eBay. This initiative is a cross-collaborative effort between design, product, core AI, search, engineering and other key stakeholders to ensure our modernized shopping experience is powered by intelligent computing at scale. Enabled by artificial intelligence, we will fine-tune the breadth of inventory and other aspects of the shopping journey to cater to the varying needs of new buyers, infrequent shoppers and eBay enthusiasts. We believe these innovations will increase our ability to bend cohort curves, drive higher lifetime values and ultimately grow enthusiasts and average spend per buyer.

We began rolling out these changes to consumers in recent months, starting with testing a more modern and intuitive view item page, which is the most visited page on eBay. The updated page offers a streamlined appearance, larger and higher resolution images and an optimized information hierarchy. Early tests indicate a measurable uplift in GMV versus our existing design. Over the next few quarters, you will see a continued evolution of the look, feel and experience of our marketplace, including updates to view item, our header, homepage, search results and other landing pages. Alongside this work, we're investing in new capabilities for search, where relevance is also critical. We're investing in technologies like deep learning and visual similarity to improve ranking and retrieval, reducing queries with low or no results to see if there's more of our amazing inventory for customers.

Now let's turn to our second pillar, scalable solutions. Combined with improving relevance, our scale is a powerful asset. As we discussed at our Investor Day last year, eBay has 5 categories that each generate more than $10 billion annually in GMV, making up more than 80% of volume on our marketplace in aggregate. Our global footprint across 190 markets and density of supply and demand across major trade corridors are tremendous advantages in cross-border trade, and our proprietary data assets are powered by tens of billions of cumulative transactions and commercially relevant product information and images accumulated over our nearly 28-year history. Our scale enabled us to launch a proprietary managed payment solution capable of processing more than $70 billion in annualized volume in less than 2 years.

It also allowed us to build our nearly $1.3 billion advertising business driven by Promoted Listings, which help our sellers drive greater velocity and price realization for their inventory. Ads and payments have dramatically enhanced our financial architecture. But now we are widening the scope of scalable solutions on eBay to develop a broader suite of value-added services. Our payments infrastructure makes it possible for us to launch new financial services like FX conversion, alternative payment options and seller financing partnerships informed by transactions on eBay. We're also investing in improved in-house risk modeling to alleviate transactional friction for sellers and buyers on eBay, which has led to measurable uplift in conversion and hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental GMV during the first half of 2023 alone.

Our scale and cross-border capabilities allowed us to launch the eBay international shipping program earlier this year. This program simplifies paperwork, lowers cost for buyers, streamlines returns and enables sellers to tap into our global demand. While this program is still ramping up in the U.S., we are seeing positive proof points in the number of listings migrated, increased exportability of new listings as well as conversion, delivery times and operational costs in line with our expectations. The cross-category nature of eBay makes our investments in individual focus categories more scalable to other areas. This is because technology and capabilities that are developed for one category can be adapted quickly and seamlessly to others.

For instance, eBay's Authenticity Guarantee program has enabled us to rapidly transform trust across new categories and countries, from watches to sneakers, handbags, jewelry and trading cards. Now it's faster and more cost-efficient to launch authentication for a new category like we did this quarter with streetwear. We believe only eBay is in a position to bring hyper relevant experiences like these to customers at scale across this breadth of categories. Lastly, our third pillar is magical innovations. The foundational work we've accomplished over the past 3 years has set us up for a new phase of innovation. Our teams are focused on thinking bigger and moving faster as we build game-changing features and functionality for customers to keep eBay at the forefront of e-commerce.

Our improved tech velocity has allowed us to launch and rapidly iterate on exciting features like live commerce. Other examples include the ability to instantly buy and sell trading cards in the eBay vault and our improved computer vision capabilities that streamline buying and selling on eBay. Over the next few quarters and years, we expect advancements in artificial intelligence, including Generative AI to impact nearly every aspect of our organization, driving meaningful efficiency and productivity improvements. More importantly, they enable truly compelling customer-facing experiences that I'm confident our customers will love, such as the Magical Listing experience I'm excited to discuss with you shortly. You will continue to hear us talk about the progress of our evolved strategy and how we're delivering on the three pillars of relevant experiences, scalable solutions and magical innovation.

This work is all in service of our plan to reinvent the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts only at eBay. As I've mentioned, these efforts are already underway, and we've begun delivering these innovative features and functionality to eBay customers. Now let me turn to the second quarter. We delivered better-than-expected results across the board in Q2 despite continued macro uncertainty. Gross merchandise volume was over $18.2 billion while revenue grew 5% to $2.54 billion and outpaced GMV growth by roughly 6 points, and we delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.03, up 5%. Our improving growth trends continue to be led by our focused categories, which grew roughly 7 points faster than the remainder of our marketplace during Q2. This outperformance continues to be led by motors, parts and accessories or P&A where GMV grew mid-single digits year-over-year for the second straight quarter, which we believe is in line with market rates of growth for this segment of e-commerce.

We also extended our focus category coverage through new launches and category expansions during the quarter. In early June, we launched Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear in the U.S. and are now authenticating new and pre-owned streetwear items from 20 trusted brands, including Kith, Off-White, Palace and Supreme. In July, we expanded eligible streetwear to mass appeal brands like Adidas, Jordan and Nike. And later this year, we'll expand coverage to luxury brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. This marks our entry into authenticated apparel, a category that has strong overlap with our passionate community of sneaker enthusiasts, adding another layer of trust when they shop. In April, we launched a Certified by Brand program, which we also expect to facilitate more e-commerce in the luxury space.

There are already more than 20 brands participating in this program. offering new and certified preowned inventory across the watch, jewelry and handbag categories. Listings from this program will show a direct-from-brand or brand-authorized seller badge, bringing an enhanced level of trust to these listings similar to visual trust signals for Authenticity Guarantee. Brands benefit from eBay's scale demand, gain access to consumer and pricing insights while being able to maintain control of their brand equity and image online. eBay shoppers will benefit from these brands' unique inventory and enhanced trust as these products will include certifications and/or warranties from the brands themselves. Our expertise in fashion is further extended by our recently closed acquisition of Certilogo, a provider of AI-powered authentication for apparel.

Certilogo empowers brands and designers to manage the life cycle of their garments, protect their customers from counterfeits and encourages e-commerce via QR codes that serve as digital product passports. While we are just beginning to explore the synergies between our companies, Certilogo already works with a number of leading global fashion brands, and we are incredibly excited to leverage this technology to accelerate the circular economy. Next, I'd like to discuss the groundbreaking work our team is doing with artificial intelligence. In particular, I'm excited to announce that this quarter, we're ramping up a new feature we've been calling Magical Listing, which will make it significantly easier for sellers to list their inventory. One of the biggest challenges to operating a listings-based marketplace is the burden on sellers to fill in descriptions and item aspects for their products.

In May, we launched the first version of our Magical Listing experience, which dramatically reduces this friction for our sellers via AI-generated item descriptions. We integrated Azure's open AI API into our core listing flow. And now sellers can choose to have detailed product information instantly populated by Generative AI based on the product's title, category and any item aspects that have been input. During the quarter, we ramped this beta feature to more than 50% of iOS and Android users in the U.S. and expect to reach 100% in the coming weeks. Early signals have been extremely positive. Approximately 30% of users have tried the feature at least once, and we've observed acceptance rates of over 90% for AI-generated descriptions, including those with edits.

Customer satisfaction is over 80% thus far, which is among the highest CSAT for any new feature launched in recent memory. Sellers have told us that this feature will unlock more of the unique inventory in their closets. And on average, we are seeing description lengths double when Gen AI is used. But we are just getting started. The next iteration of our Magical Listing will leverage our improved image recognition capabilities to provide flows with the option of a more seamless camera-based listing. Sellers can utilize their smartphone camera or existing photos to start a listing. And based on our visual understanding of the products, the eBay app can pre-populate the title, category, description and item specifics wherever possible. We have been testing this tool with our employees for several weeks, and we're incredibly excited to launch in public beta in the coming months.

The advent of Generative AI has sparked an explosion of creativity at eBay among our product and engineering teams who have conceptualized new and innovative shopping experiences that can be rapidly deployed onto the site. Two compelling examples that launched in July are the Shop by Upgrade and engine code lookup features that went from concept to production in the eBay Motors app in just a few weeks. Shop by Upgrade uses Generative AI to help customers discover the most relevant fitment-enabled upgrade options for their vehicles, which are personalized based on a specific user's preferences. Engine code lookup offers specific P&A products available on eBay that can address the root cause of hard-to-decipher error codes, aiding them in identifying and fixing the source of the problem.

I'm thrilled to see how quickly our teams are moving with this technology at their disposal and look forward to more of these experiences launching in pilots in the months ahead. Turning next to our advertising business, which continues to build impressive momentum. We reached a major milestone in Q2 as advertising revenue reached 2% penetration of GMV. Total ads grew 35% while first-party ad revenue grew roughly 50 points faster than GMV. Over 2.1 million sellers adopted a single ad product in Q2, while we reached more than 800 million live promoted listings. Promoted Listings Standard, our CPA product was again the largest contributor to growth in Q2, driven by attribution enhancements, continued optimization and ad rate improvements. At the end of March, we adjusted our attribution methodology for CPA ads, expanding the definition of what constitutes a qualified sale.

This change, referred to as a halo attribution in the industry, enabled us to more efficiently optimize our ads as we capture a more complete picture of the downstream sales driven by promoted listings. While sellers maintain the full flexibility to adjust their bidding behavior after this change, halo attribution had a net positive impact on our ad business in Q2. During the quarter, we also introduced a new way to rank ads on search which leverages our in-house AI capabilities to optimize CPA placements for both conversion and ad rate. Additionally, we improved our precision in calculating trending and suggested ad rates and made it easier to adopt dynamic bidding, both contributed to a modest lift in Q2 ad rate. Our emerging Promoted Listings products also scaled nicely in Q2, growing more than 30% quarter-over-quarter.

Promoted Listings Advanced, our CPC product was the largest contributor. Advanced recently exited beta into general release as we have simplified the process of creating and managing campaigns, increased the visibility of CPC ads on eBay and demonstrated healthy return on ad spend levels to sellers. During Q2, we introduced suggested campaigns for Advanced, which provide a one-click activation experience by offering customized keywords, bid and ad group structures for B2C sellers across 5 major markets. These campaigns were pushed out to sellers on a monthly cadence and can drive further adoption of CPC ads. Now let's discuss the impact we're having on the communities we serve. Last quarter, we published our annual impact report, which recognizes the progress we've made to our environmental and social goals.

As a pioneer of e-commerce, we are committed to helping sellers earn extra cash selling pre-loved items and helping buyers find items of value while promoting a healthier planet and economy. I'm proud that we continue to make important strides to our own climate goals while leading sustainability throughout our company culture and philanthropic efforts. Additionally, we will soon publish our first ever U.K. social impact report, which takes a closer look at the programs we're delivering for hundreds of underserved entrepreneurs, social enterprises and charities in the U.K. This includes programs like eBay for Change, which supports social entrepreneurs and creates jobs in marginalized and vulnerable communities. Another program with considerable impact is eBay for Charity which raised more than $38 million during the quarter.

And I'm excited to announce that Engage for Good, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the practice of cause marketing recognized eBay for Charity as a 2023 charity checkout champion. In closing, I would like to thank our incredible employees for another strong quarter of execution and for continuing to bring our strategic vision to life. I have never been more confident that we are on the right path to unlocking our enormous untapped potential and reinventing the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts only at eBay. Our focus on relevant experiences, scalable solutions and magical innovations will greatly benefit our loyal community of sellers and buyers in the quarters and years ahead as well as better cater to the needs of the next generation of online shoppers.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve to provide more details on our financial performance. Steve, over to you.

Stephen Priest: Thank you, Jamie, and thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with highlights from the second quarter on Slide 10 of our earnings presentation. Next, I'll review our key financial and operating metrics in greater detail. Finally, I'll provide our outlook for the third quarter and offer some additional commentary on the remainder of the year before we begin Q&A. As usual, my comments will reflect the year-over-year comparisons on an organic FX-neutral basis unless I note otherwise. We delivered solid results in Q2 as our GMV, revenue and EPS exceeded expectations and came in at or above the high end of our guidance ranges despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Gross merchandise volume was down 1% to $18.2 billion, an improvement from down 3% in Q1.

Revenue was up 5% to $2.54 billion, which outpaced volume by 6 points, driven by accelerating growth within our advertising business. Non-GAAP operating margin is 26.9%, down roughly 1.7 points year-over-year, primarily due to the impact of eBay international shipping ramp and recent M&A. We delivered $1.03 in non-GAAP earnings per share, up 5% year-over-year. And we generated $492 million of free cash flow while returning $383 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. Let's take a closer look at the key drivers of our financial performance during the second quarter. Gross merchandise volume was down 1% to $18.2 billion, an improvement from down 3% in Q1 due to continued momentum within focused categories and a notable acceleration in cross-border trading.

Foreign exchange represented a 1 point headwind to reported GMV growth in Q2. GMV growth in our focus categories accelerated modestly and outpaced the remainder of our marketplace by roughly 7 points during the second quarter. We launched a new focus category in U.S. streetwear, extended trading cards to Canada and broadened our inventory coverage in sneakers, handbags and jewelery which drove a sequential increase in GMV coverage. P&A was once again the largest contributor to GMV growth among focused categories, growing in the mid-single digits year-over-year in line with estimated market growth in this segment of e-commerce. eBay Refurbished maintained healthy double-digit growth in Q2 and was the second largest contributor to focus category outperformance as consumers continue to turn to eBay for value in the current economic climate.

Next, looking at our business on a geographic basis. U.S. GMV was down 4% organically in Q2, as domestic buyers continue to favor imports due to diminishing headwinds within global supply chains that benefited cross-border trade. International GMV grew 1% on an FX-neutral basis, accelerating by roughly 2 points sequentially. Although e-commerce growth remains weaker outside of the U.S. amidst heightened macro challenges, international GMV benefited from a sequential acceleration in volume from cross-border trading. Moving to active buyers. 132 million active buyers shop on eBay during the trailing 12 months ending in June, down 1 million quarter-over-quarter. Excluding M&A and buyers from our Turkey business, where we've ceased operations in July of last year, we had 131 million active buyers, roughly flat versus Q1.

As we lap the Turkey closure this month, this factor will no longer be a headwind to reported active buyers next quarter. The continued stabilization of our buyer count was driven by the four straight quarters of positive year-over-year growth in new and reactivated buyers, which was again led by double-digit growth in buyers from P&A. In isolation, new buyers grew year-over-year for the second straight quarter, while growth by our churn has steadily improved throughout 2023. Enthusiast buyers was stable at 16 million in Q2, as net migration patterns improved slightly quarter-over-quarter. Spend per enthusiast grew modestly year-over-year, averaging roughly $3,000 annually. Turning to revenue. We generated net revenue of $2.54 billion in Q2, up 5%, an acceleration of roughly 3 points versus Q1.

Total FX-neutral revenue growth, inclusive of M&A, was 6% while currency was a 1 point headwind to reported growth. Our take rate was 13.9% in Q2, more than 30 basis points sequentially and up nearly 90 basis points year-over-year. Advertising revenue was the largest driver of our take rate growth, both sequentially and year-over-year. eBay international shipping and recent M&A in aggregate contributed nearly 10 basis points to our Q2 take rate sequentially, while new payment services contributed roughly 2 basis points. Foreign exchange represented a sequential headwind of approximately 10 basis points to take rate in the second quarter. Our advertising business accelerated notably in Q2 as total ad revenue grew 35%, a 12-point acceleration versus Q1.

First-party ads grew 49% or roughly 50 points faster than volume as the GMV delta widened by 17 points sequentially. However, roughly 4 points of this gap were related to a one-time accounting adjustment of deferred revenue on cost per click ad fees following the halo attribution change Jamie discussed earlier. The deferral release brought forward approximately $9 million of ad revenue to Q2, which we will lap in Q3. The outstanding results within our ads business were driven by continued optimization of promoted listings standards and the expansion of our emerging products like advanced and external promoted listings. As we lap one-time factors like our ad portfolio expansion, recent product optimization wins, halo attribution and the one-time accounting change, we do expect the GMV delta to narrow from current levels.

However, we still anticipate advertising revenue will outpace GMV for the foreseeable future. Moving to profitability. Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.9% in Q2, down 1.7 points year-over-year. Roughly 1.5 points of this delta is due to the combination of eBay international shipping and recent M&A, while FX also represented a modest year-over-year headwind. Gross margin was down roughly 80 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to a 1 point headwind from the progressive ramp of eBay international shipping which was partly offset by an increase in take rate driven by ads and other monetization efficiencies. Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue was down nearly 80 basis points year-over-year in Q2 as our continued investment in full funnel marketing initiatives was offset by leverage on monetization efficiencies and lower spend on coupons and incentives.

Product development rose by 1.1 points as we continue to invest in product and engineering talent to accelerate innovation across the platform. Our G&A expense rose by roughly 60 basis points, driven by M&A and higher employee spend. We generated non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.03 in Q2, up 5% year-over-year, benefiting from a 4% net reduction in share count from our repurchases. We delivered GAAP earnings per share of $0.32 with the delta primarily driven by unrealized losses on our equity investment portfolio. Turning to our balance sheet and capital allocation. We generated free cash flow of $492 million in Q2, up 6%. Our balance sheet position remains robust, and we ended the quarter with cash and non-equity investments of $5.3 billion and gross debt of $7.7 million.

We repurchased roughly $250 million in shares at an average price of approximately $44 during Q2 and have roughly $2.3 billion remaining under our current buyback authorization. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $133 million in June or $0.25 per share. Our investment portfolio is detailed on Slide 20 of our earnings presentation. Our major equity investments and warrants were valued at over $3.4 billion at the end of Q2. This represents a decrease of approximately $200 million sequentially, driven primarily by the recent share price decline in Adevinta. Moving on to our outlook. For the third quarter, we forecast GMV between $17.6 billion and $18 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth between negative 4% and negative 1% year-over-year.

We expect revenue between $2.46 billion and $2.52 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth between 2% and 4% year-over-year. We anticipate non-GAAP operating margin to fall between 25.8% and 26.5%, and we forecast non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.96 and $1.01 representing EPS growth between negative 4% and positive 1% year-over-year. We are currently planning our business around the assumption of total FX-neutral GMV growth between negative 2% and negative 1% year-over-year for the full year of 2023. We expect revenue to outpace GMV by approximately 4.5 points for the full year on a spot basis. Although FX-neutral revenue growth should continue to outpace GMV by mid-single digits during the second half, at current FX rates, our year-over-year growth in spot revenue and GMV would converge in Q4 as we lap significant FX hedging gains in the prior year period.

We are now planning for full year 2023 non-GAAP operating margins between 27% and 27.4%. Our margin assumptions contemplate a year-over-year headwind of roughly 1 point from the combination of recent M&A and the eBay international shipping program. However, we do expect the operating margin impact from EIS to abate by the fourth quarter. Our margin assumptions imply more than $100 million of OpEx savings from our structured cost program in 2023, which will be redeployed into strategic objectives. If foreign currencies follow the current rates, FX would represent a tailwind of roughly 0.5 point to GMV growth for the full year in 2023. However, FX would represent roughly 0.5 point headwind to operating margin for 2023 with approximately 2 points of impact during Q4 alone due to hedging gains in the prior year period.

FX also represents more than a 2-point headwind to non-GAAP EPS for the full year. Lastly, for the full year, we expect to generate just under $2 billion in free cash flow. Due to California state disaster tax relief, the majority of our cash tax payments scheduled for 2023 have been deferred and will be paid in October. As such, we expect the bulk of our remaining 2023 free cash flow to be recognized in Q3. We estimate our non-GAAP tax rate will remain unchanged at 16.5% throughout the rest of 2023. Our capital expenditures for the full year are still estimated to be between 4% to 6% of revenue. In closing, Q2 was another strong quarter for eBay as we delivered against our quarterly financial commitments and made significant progress on our long-term strategic objectives.

Focus categories expanded in coverage and positively influenced growth for the marketplace overall. Our advertising business is driving robust growth at scale as first-party ads meaningfully accelerated relative to GMV. We continue to invest in product and full funnel marketing initiatives in a disciplined manner laying the foundation for sustainable growth, and we generated $492 million of free cash flow, returned $383 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends and have returned roughly 130% of free cash flow to shareholders over the last 18 months. I continue to be inspired by the accelerating pace of innovation at eBay as we reinvent the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts. With that, Jamie and I will now take your questions.

