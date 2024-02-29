eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the eBay Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to John Egbert, Vice President of Investor Relations. John, you may begin your conference.

John Egbert: Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for eBay's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Jamie Iannone, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Priest, our Chief Financial Officer. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary during the call, which is available through the Investor Relations section of the eBay website at investors.ebayinc.com. Before we begin, I'll remind you that during this conference call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures related to our performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in our accompanying slide presentation. Additionally, all growth rates noted in our prepared remarks will reflect FX-neutral year-over-year comparisons and all earnings per share amounts reflect earnings per diluted share, unless indicated otherwise.

As we fully lap the TCG Player acquisition at the end of October 2023, our organic and total FX-neutral growth rates for Q4 have largely converged. During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future performance and expected financial results. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from our forecast for a variety of reasons. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our operating results in our most recent periodic reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q in our earnings release from earlier today. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements.

All information in this presentation is as of February 27, 2024. We do not intend and undertake no duty to update this information. With that, I'll turn the call over to Jamie.

Jamie Iannone: Thanks, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. I'm incredibly proud of the progress we made in 2023 against our vision of reinventing the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts and our goal of returning eBay to long-term sustainable growth. Let's go over a few highlights from the full year. First, despite significant macro pressure on discretionary spending across our major markets, we saw organic year-over-year GMV growth improved during each quarter of 2023, resulting in GMV growth down roughly 1% for the full year. Focus category GMV grew by nearly 4%, outpacing the remainder of our business by roughly 7 points, and we exited 2023 at approaching 30% penetration. We stabilized our active and enthusiast buyer count as acquisition, reactivation and retention improved year-over-year.

Our revenue grew 3% organically to over $10 billion. driven by continued momentum in first-party advertising, expansion of our financial services offerings and the launch of eBay International Shipping. And we made significant investments in tech talent and marketing to support our strategic pillars, including making meaningful strides towards establishing eBay as a leader in generative AI for e-commerce. These results have demonstrated that we have the right strategy which has put us on a path to building a stronger, more resilient company. In service of that goal, last month, we announced significant organizational changes focused on removing layers and simplifying execution in order to better meet the needs of our customers. This involved the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 1,000 roles and begin to scale back our alternative workforce contracts.

This restructuring better aligns our expenses with the growth of our business and I'm confident it will enable us to accelerate innovation while delivering long-term value for shareholders. Now turning to the fourth quarter. We generated $18.6 billion of gross merchandise volume in Q4, nearly flat versus the prior year. Revenue grew 3% to $2.6 billion. Our non-GAAP operating margin was 26.7%, and we delivered $1.07 of non-GAAP earnings per share resulting in $4.24 of EPS for the full year. Our focus category strategy remained a significant driver of underlying growth during Q4. We focused category GMV outpaced the remainder of our marketplace by approximately 6 points, growing roughly 4% for the third straight quarter. Our momentum in Motors Parts & Accessories, or P&A, continued in the quarter, as volume growth held steady in the mid-single digits.

Our eBay Guaranteed Fit programs have benefited buyer trust and retention across the U.S., U.K. and Germany, driving incremental GMV within P&A last year. During Q4, we began rolling out multi-warehouse shipping optimization to some of our largest U.S. P&A sellers that collectively manage millions of listings. B2C sellers can activate these tools via eBay APIs, and this enables buyers to see more accurate estimated delivery dates when purchasing from sellers with multiple warehouses, which has driven a measurable uplift in conversion for early adopters. In 2024, we plan to onboard sellers in other categories to utilize this technology and tighten delivery estimates across eBay more broadly. Our established position in P&A has led to more than 100 million vehicles being saved in the My Garage section of eBay by active customers.

In addition to providing better fitment experiences, we are finding more ways to leverage this valuable data to drive utility for our customers. For example, last quarter, we introduced predictive maintenance that offers AI-driven auto part recommendations based on a vehicle's mileage. Features like this help eBay stay top of mind for customers looking for auto parts at a great value. The work we've done in the eBay Authenticity Guarantee program has also been a key driver of our focused category momentum and raising the level of trust on the marketplace. In Q4, we launched our eighth authentication center in Tokyo, Japan, our first center focused primarily on cross-border trade. Our Tokyo center is currently authenticating luxury handbags and will expand to other highest categories over time.

Japan is one of the largest and fastest-growing market for personal luxury goods in the world, enabling our global buyers to tap into a wealth of inventory from the world's most exclusive brands with complete confidence. Earlier this month, we also expanded the Authenticity Guarantee Program to cover loose gemstones. This further extends our product coverage within fine jewelry with authentication from our existing partner, the Gemological Institute of America, a trusted authority for over nine decades. In addition to expanding focus categories, last year, we made a significant investment in Germany, our third largest country as measured by demand. We adopted a similar approach to our vertical playbook to address the unique needs of German consumers.

These changes included language enhancements and improvements to search, SEO and recommendations, shipping and return label improvements and a complete overhaul of the local pickup experience. In January, we further improved local discovery in Germany by introducing a new MAP-based browsing experience, which services trending and recently listed items through an intuitive interface based on what's nearby and easy to pick up. Overall, our initiative in Germany has outperformed our initial expectations. We've observed C2C seller NPS and customer satisfaction both up 20 points or more versus our previous baselines. Our buyer NPS also increased by double digits as buyers who sell returned to positive growth following the initiative launch. In addition, enhancements made to our QR code technology has helped reduce unpaid items by more than 50% for local pickups.

And importantly, C2C volume in Germany returned to positive growth resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental GMV relative to our prior trajectory. These investments have made our business significantly more resilient to the challenging macro environment in Germany where overall e-commerce growth has been negative in recent quarters. During 2023, we also laid the groundwork to accelerate our capabilities in artificial intelligence and further embed AI throughout the customer experience and our organization. After the first commercial large language models became available from companies like OpenAI and others last year, we immediately found ways to leverage generative AI technology to improve the eBay experience across selling, buying, advertising and marketing.

Within a few months, we began fine-tuning open-source LLMs using eBay's proprietary commerce data on our own infrastructure. These models include a smaller number of parameters and thus operated faster and more cost efficiently than commercial LLM when operating at scale. But we also found these fine-tuned LLM could perform as well or in some cases, better than commercial LLM across certain dimensions and use cases, such as generating listing descriptions. To support an even more ambitious AI roadmap for 2024, by the end of Q1, we expect to have doubled our GPU capacity versus the end of last year. Importantly, this investment falls within our historical CapEx budget range of 4% to 5% of revenue. This added GPU capacity, combined with our existing infrastructure, allows us to develop LLMs from scratch pre-trained using eBay's nearly three decades worth of e-commerce data.

While we'll continue to take a hybrid approach, leveraging both commercial and open-source LMs, we expect more generative AI services to be powered by internal LLM in 2024, helping make buying and selling on eBay simpler, faster and more magical. In terms of customer-facing features, we continue to iterate on our magical listing experience that has already been used by millions of sellers, which we believe makes it one of the most widely used Gen AI features in e-commerce to date. Generative AI descriptions have rolled out to 100% of users in our top 5 markets. Adoption trends remain healthy. Customer satisfaction continues to be at high levels as we've expanded outside of English-speaking countries and content acceptance rates remain above 90% through the full rollout.

The next phase of our magical listing experience is currently being tested by up to 5% of C2C sellers on an opt-in basis. This experience is even more seamless as it leverages our image recognition technology and generative AI to prefill or suggest product titles, categories and other item aspects using photos alone. We are excited to make this experience available to more sellers in Q1 as early feedback from beta users has been incredibly encouraging. I'm also pleased to see the potential benefits our AI tools can have on the billions of listing images across our marketplace as high-quality products photos can have a significant impact on conversion on eBay. Last quarter, we completed the global rollout of our revamped background removal tool in our listing flows, which leverages AI to effortlessly remove background noise from their product images.

This tool has enabled sellers to create cleaner, more professional product images and it has received rave reviews from our customers. Building on top of this, we're now leveraging generative AI to make sellers product images even more compelling using our new background swap tool. This feature allows sellers to show their products alongside a wide variety of AI-generated backgrounds. For example, you can display a pair of Air Jordan sneakers on a hardwood basketball court or showcase your preowned hiking boots a top of Pictures Mountain Summit. We are currently testing this feature in beta with 1% of sellers on iOS devices, and I'm excited to see more sellers leveraging these tools to enhance their product images and drive conversion. Now turning to our advertising business, which delivered another strong quarter.

Total advertising revenue grew 20% to $393 million, while first-party ads outpaced volume by 30 points. For the full year, we generated over $1.4 billion of total advertising revenue, up roughly 25% for the year and more than double our ad revenue in 2019. The over 2.9 million sellers adopted a single ad product during Q4, and we currently have over 900 million live promoted listings. Our standard cost per acquisition product remained the largest contributor to year-over-year ads growth in Q4. But notably, Promoted Listings advanced, our cost per click unit was the largest contributor to sequential advertising growth. Our CPC revenue and overall advertiser count benefited from the launch of rule-based campaigns in Q4, which allows sellers to automatically promote new listings based on rules that set for inclusion, such as price range, category, brand or condition.

Additionally, during Q4, we launched a top-picks carousel for search. which provides a curated set of promoted listings ads comprised of hyper-relevant top-selling items from our highest ranked sellers. Thus far, buyers have been highly engaged with these ads providing added velocity for our sellers. Next, I'd like to share a few milestones around our sustainability efforts last year, starting with eCommerce. eCommerce continues to provide significant value for sellers and buyers during these uncertain times. In 2023, our marketplace generated nearly $4.9 billion in positive economic impact due to sale of pre-loved and refurbished goods. This activity helped avoid approximately 1.6 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would typically be used in producing new goods and kept nearly 70,000 metric tons of waste from going into landfills.

Additionally, eBay remains committed to enabling more green energy on the U.S. electricity grid. As part of these ambitions, we have entered into agreements for three offsite renewable energy projects over the past four years. Our portion of the latest project is now fully operational, and the green energy produced will be roughly equivalent to the annual energy usage at our data center in Salt Lake City. Combined with our other two projects, this green energy covers over 40% of our global electricity consumption. And I'm incredibly proud that we source over 90% of our energy consumption for eBay controlled offices and data centers from renewable sources overall, and we remain on track to reaching our 100% renewable target by 2025. Now let's turn to impact.

I'm always amazed by the tremendous generosity of the eBay community. eBay for Charity enables sellers and buyers to raise more than $43 million in Q4 and nearly $162 million for the full year. The eBay Foundation granted more than $19 million in 2023 to support historically excluded entrepreneurs and through our employee gift-matching program. I'm honored to be a purpose-driven company that supports communities around the world. For the fifth year in a row, eBay was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American indices. eBay was also included once again in Just Capital and CNBC's list of America's most just companies which measures corporate performance and efforts in areas such as climate change, DE&I and employee wellness.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our employees for their incredible work and bringing our strategy to life and their tireless support in our community worldwide amid ongoing challenges in the global economy. In closing, while we continue to navigate a dynamic operating environment, I'm incredibly optimistic about our roadmap for 2024. Our teams are better organized for speed, allowing us to be nimble and make critical decisions more quickly. The foundational AI capabilities we developed last year make us well positioned to unlock the power of our data assets, fundamentally change the customer experience on eBay, and drive efficiency across the company in 2024. We will continue to invest in new and existing focus categories while also improving country-specific experiences like we did in Germany last year.

We expect continued momentum in first-party advertising, despite lapping outstanding growth in the prior year, while we grow our financial service offerings for customers. And from a financial standpoint, we are in a strong position to expand margins, drive robust earnings growth and deliver healthy capital returns to shareholders in 2024, while still investing in high ROI initiatives to keep us on the path towards sustainable GMV growth. With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve to provide more details on our financial performance. Steve, over to you.

Steve Priest: Thank you, Jamie, and thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with the financial highlights section of our earnings presentation. Next, I'll discuss our key financial and operating metrics in greater detail. Finally, I'll provide our outlook for the first quarter and the full year and some closing thoughts before we begin Q&A. My comments will reflect year-over-year comparisons on an FX-neutral basis, unless I note otherwise. I'm pleased that we met or exceeded expectations across our key financial metrics in Q4 despite observing a softer demand environment during the early part of the quarter. Gross merchandise volume was nearly flat at $18.6 billion. Revenue grew 3% to nearly $2.6 billion, outpacing volume by over 3 points.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.7%. We delivered $1.07 of non-GAAP earnings per share, and we returned $379 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. Let's take a closer look at our financial performance during the fourth quarter. Gross merchandise volume of $18.6 billion was nearly flat year-over-year, while foreign exchange was a tailwind of up 2 points to reported GMV growth. As we discussed last quarter, we observed softer demand for discretionary goods during the beginning of Q4 as consumers dealt with elevated inflation from higher interest rates in our key markets. Shoppers were more discerning in their purchase behavior as we approach the holidays and the promotional environment adapted to meet their expectations. However, we started to see our business improve towards the end of November, particularly in the U.S., driven by consumers looking for value to stretch their limited holiday budgets.

Additionally, we believe recent product improvements modestly benefited our participation in last minute holiday shopping. These included improved accuracy of our estimated delivery dates and product changes we made in Q4 to better highlight listings with faster shipping times. Focused categories continue to drive underlying momentum in our business, growing roughly 6 points faster than the remainder of our marketplace during the quarter. P&A Refurbished and Luxury with the top three contributors to GMV growth in focused categories. P&A delivered another quarter of mid-single-digit GMV growth as improved trust from programs like Guaranteed Fit and growing shipment coverage continue to benefit the overall customer experience. Next, I'll walk through our results on a geographic basis.

U.S. GMV was nearly flat in Q4, an improvement of 1 point sequentially. The U.S. consumer demand was notably more resilient relative to our largest international markets, consistent with market benchmarks. The underlying growth was even stronger when we include U.S. buyer spending on cross-border goods. International GMV was down nearly 1% on an FX-neutral basis and up 4% as reported due to FX tailwinds. While we saw resilient demand in the U.K. and Germany over the holidays e-commerce market growth in these countries remain challenged. The progress we made in Germany to improve the seller and buyer experiences, particularly within C2C, help mitigate a tough environment where e-commerce growth has been persistently negative. In the U.K., our GMV growth narrowed the gap to market as consumers continue to look for value during the holidays.

We also benefited from the lapping of the Royal Mail strikes that impacted results in Q4 of 2022. Moving to buyers. Trailing 12-month active buyers were $132 million at the end of last year. Continuing the trend of stabilization in 2023 after a period of post-COVID rationalization in recent years. Enthusiast buyers remained approximately 16 million. Spend currency enthusiast was stable quarter-over-quarter at around $3,000 annually despite continued pressure on discretionary spending across our major geographies. Turning to revenue. We generated revenue of $2.6 billion during the fourth quarter, up 3%, outpacing volume by over 3 points. Foreign exchange was a headwind of over 1 point to reported year-over-year revenue growth. Our take rate in Q4 was approximately 13.8%, down roughly 10 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

The sequential decline was primarily driven by seasonal category and product mix partly offset by continued momentum in our advertising business and a modest tailwind from FX. On a year-over-year basis, our take rate was roughly flat despite nearly 0.5 point of FX headwind. Total advertising revenue grew 20% to $393 million and reached 2.1% penetration of GMV. First-party ads grew 30% and to $368 million or 30 points faster than volume. As Jamie discussed earlier, we saw a robust seller adoption of Promoted Listings advanced in Q4, driven by recent innovations like smart targeting on role-based campaigns. Moving to profitability. Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.7% during the quarter, improving 30 basis points sequentially and down roughly 3 points year-over-year.

Foreign exchange was a headwind to margins of approximately 150 basis points in Q4 compared to a year ago. The remainder is largely attributable to continued investment in product development and the margin impact of recent M&A. As expected, eBay international shipping was no longer a drag on our operating margins in Q4. But this program weighed modestly on gross margins year-over-year. as its cost primarily fall within cost of revenue. Overall gross margin was down about 60 basis points year-over-year as modest headwinds from EIS were partly offset by efficiencies in cost of payments. Within G&A expense, we recognized a GAAP restructuring charge of $99 million in Q4 relating to our recent organizational changes as well as the GAAP accrual of $15 million related to pending legal matters.

You will find more information on adjustments in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in the appendix of our earnings presentation. While additional details on the legal matters, will be provided in our upcoming 10-K. We generated non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07 in Q4, roughly flat year-over-year. On a GAAP basis, our earnings per share was $1.40 for the quarter, driven by unrealized gains in our equity investment portfolio. These gains were partly offset by stock-based compensation on the aforementioned GAAP restructuring charge. Turning to our balance sheet and capital allocation. Our free cash flow was negative $3 million in Q4, consistent with our guidance for de minimis free cash flow is California's disaster tax relief program for 2023, delayed the majority of our annual cash tax payments until October.

We ended the year with cash and nonequity investments of $5.1 billion and gross debt of $7.7 billion. We repurchased $250 million of eBay shares at an average price of approximately $41 during Q4, and had $1.4 billion remaining in our buyback authorization at the end of the quarter. In addition, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $129 million in December or $0.25 per share. Since the beginning of 2022, we have returned nearly $5.6 billion to shareholders through repurchasing dividends of roughly 134% and cumulative free cash flow over that period. Turning to our investment portfolio. Our equity investments and warrants were valued at over $5 billion at the end of Q4. Our Adevinta stake was valued at nearly $4.5 billion, up nearly $0.5 billion versus Q3.

On November 21, a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone announced an offer to acquire Adevinta. This offer is proceeding as expected, and we continue to expect it to close in Q2. The public offer period expired on February 9 with 95% of shareholders accepting the offer which satisfies the requirement of at least 90% acceptance rate. We understand that the consortium is working expeditiously to achieve the remaining regulatory approvals and closes. Our add-in warrants were valued at over $360 million at the end of Q4. Our warrant value is calculated based on several assumptions, including add-in share price and the probability of vesting. Moving to our outlook. We have started the year with relatively uneven demand across our major markets, with the U.K. and U.K. markets experiencing negative GDP growth and U.S. retail sales weaker than expected in January.

The dynamic nature of the operating environment has been incorporated into our GMV outlook as well as a 1 point boost to GMV growth from the extra leap year day. For the first quarter, we expect between $18.2 and $18.5 billion of GMV, representing an FX-neutral decline of 2% to flat year-over-year or spot GMV decline of 1% or flat. We expect to generate revenue between $2.5 billion and $2.54 billion in Q1, representing FX-neutral growth between flat and 2% and year-over-year. Our forecast implies revenue will outpace volume by over 2 points on an FX-neutral basis, while FX represents close to a 1 point headwind to spot revenue growth. We forecast Q1 non-GAAP operating margin between 29.6% and 30%, marking both a sequential and year-over-year improvement at the midpoint.

We expect to generate non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.19 and $1.23 in the first quarter, representing EPS growth between 7% and 11% year-over-year. At current rates, FX would represent a 2-point headwind to year-over-year EPS growth in Q1. Now let me share some thoughts on the full year. Assuming no fundamental change in the macroeconomic environment this year, we expect our FX neutral GMV growth rate to turn positive in Q3 or Q4 of this year. We expect revenue to outpace GMV growth by about 2 points on an FX-neutral basis. We expect FX to represent close to a 1 point headwind to spot revenue growth. We anticipate our take rate expansion to be primarily driven by continued healthy growth in advertising revenue throughout 2024, although we do face elevated year-over-year comps starting in the second quarter, due to our acceleration in 2023, along with continued secular headwinds within our third-party ads.

We expect non-GAAP operating margin to expand by 60 to 100 basis points for the full year. as we balance continued investments in tech, talent and marketing with organizational efficiencies, productivity gains and savings from our ongoing structural cost program. Our non-GAAP operating margin outlook includes a net benefit of approximately 40 basis points year-over-year, which is primarily driven by a change in accounting estimate associated to the extension of the useful life of data center equipment. Following an assessment of our servers and networking equipment in December, we determined it was appropriate to extend the accounting use for life from three years to four years. You can find more information on this policy change in our 10-K filing.

Offsetting this benefit is an operating margin headwind of roughly 50 basis points year-over-year due to foreign exchange as we lapped sizable FX hedging gains in 2023. This is on top of the approximately 30 basis point year-over-year operating margin headwind we experienced in 2023 as we lap the more meaningful hedging gains in 2022. Our capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be stable between 4% and 5% of revenue, while our non-GAAP tax rate should remain unchanged at 16.5%. We expect just under $2 billion of free cash flow in 2024, which contemplates headwinds of $99 million in restructuring charges and $234 million from repatriation tax payments. As a reminder, these repatriation tax payments will remain a temporary headwind to free cash flow through 2025, which is the final year of an 8-year repayment schedule.

Details on these tax payments are in the appendix section of our earnings presentation. For Q1, we have raised our quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.27 per share to be paid out in March. And I'm pleased to announce that our Board recently increased our share purchase authorization by $2 billion, bringing our total remaining authorization to approximately $3.4 billion. We are targeting at least $2 billion of share repurchases for the year, though the pacing may fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. We expect to end 2024 with cumulative repurchases and dividends representing approximately 130% of free cash flow since the beginning of 2022, above our original target of 125% for the period. Given our top line assumptions, margin outlook, and healthy capital return expectations, we forecast non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 8% to 10% year-over-year in 2024.

In closing, I'm incredibly proud of our team's execution during 2023. Despite a very challenging macro environment, we saw underlying momentum in our business as GMV trends improved gradually through the year, and we delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.24, of 3% for the full year. While we are planning our business around the assumption that the macro environment, will continue to be challenging, we remain incredibly confident in our strategy and our plan for 2024. Assuming no further degradation in the environment, we expect our investments in focus categories, local market and C2C initiatives, generative AI and other site-wide improvements to turn GMV growth positive in Q3 or Q4 of this year. Although we will continue to invest in our strategic pillars, we are committed to striking the right balance between expenses and revenue growth, and continuing to lead into cost efficiencies to drive 60 to 100 basis points of operating margin expansion in 2024.

Our fortress balance sheet, enables us to increase our buybacks and dividends this year, leading to total capital return, to shareholders of approximately 130% of cumulative free cash flow, from 2022 to 2024. And I'm extremely pleased this financial plan allows us to target non-GAAP EPS growth, of between 8% to 10% year-over-year, demonstrating the earnings power of our business. With that, Jamie and I will now take your questions.

