eBay Initiates a Dividend, Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. will begin paying a quarterly dividend and expand stock buybacks, a significant milestone for the online marketplace that signals Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig is willing to work with activist investors to boost value.

The company is initiating a dividend of 14 cents a share and added $4 billion to its share repurchase program, EBay said Tuesday in a statement. The company plans to return about $5.5 billion to shareholders this year.

While shares initially rose as much as 6.9 percent in extended trading, they later gave back all of those gains on concern about a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ projections.

The dividend marks a maturation for EBay that other companies like Starbucks Corp. and Amgen Inc. have successfully navigated when they transition from fast growth to profitably operating a powerful brand, said Bill Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management, a long-time EBay shareholder.

“Growth just means the business is getting bigger,” he said. “EBay still has a tremendous amount of brand power, which is very valuable.”

Wenig has been trying to accelerate EBay’s growth since he took over as CEO following the company’s 2015 split from faster-growing payments business PayPal Holdings Inc. But investors have been losing patience. Last week, Elliott Management Corp. sent a letter to EBay’s board outlining steps it said are “urgently needed” to boost the company’s value. Elliott, which owns more than 4 percent of EBay, proposed a five-step plan that involves reviewing EBay’s portfolio of businesses, including ticket marketplace StubHub, revitalizing the company’s product marketplace and buying back shares.

By issuing a dividend, EBay may have eased some investor fears over lackluster growth for the online platform that sells nearly $100 billion in goods annually to 179 million global customers.

“This suggests EBay is willing to work with these activist investors to unlock value,” said Vic Anthony, analyst at Aegis Capital Corp. “EBay is a value stock and no longer a growth story.”

Wenig told investors Tuesday that growth will accelerate in 2020 and that 2019 would be a transition year.

“EBay has never had more buyers, business sellers or inventory in its history,” he said. “We feel strongly about our ability to deliver value now and in the future.”

Earnings, excluding some items, will be 62 cents to 64 cents a share in the first quarter, the San Jose, California-based company said. The profit outlook topped analysts’ average estimate of 61 cents. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were 71 cents a share, also beating estimates.

Revenue will be $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion in the first quarter and $10.7 billion to $10.9 billion for 2019, EBay said. Analysts predicted $2.66 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively.

