eBay Launches 2021 "Up & Running Grants" to Support Small Business Success

Second annual small business support program marks $1,000,000 in total investment for grant winners, and continues mentorship and resource opportunities for all applicants, in collaboration with business accelerator Hello Alice

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announced that it is extending its highly successful Up & Running grants program into another year, to help small businesses thrive online and secure their future.

The Up & Running Grants are focused on ensuring today's small businesses are here tomorrow by committing more than $500,000 annually in funding and education resources to support the growth and success of existing small businesses on eBay. Now in its second year, the grants program builds on eBay's long-standing commitment to small businesses and expands the company's Up & Running initiative to another 50 US business sellers who will receive $10,000 grant packages.

"Small businesses power our economy, our communities and eBay's marketplace. These businesses bring the rich and unique inventory that makes eBay one of the world's most vibrant ecommerce destinations," said Andrea Stairs, CMO & VP of Seller Community. "As the home of small business -- with hundreds of thousands of small businesses, accounting for the majority of our annual gross merchandise sales -- we feel a deep sense of responsibility to our eBay small business community. Continuing our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay's steadfast commitment in supporting and empowering our small business sellers through the relentless challenges brought on by the global pandemic."

The eBay grants expansion announcement follows a recent survey by Small Business Majority that found 56% of all microbusinesses expect they can only survive three months or less without additional funding or market changes. The inaugural grants program awarded 50 deserving small businesses across the nation with the money, tools, education and resources they needed to not only survive, but thrive through the pandemic. Nearly 90% of grant recipients* said the grant was extremely helpful to their business staying up and running and growing online, particularly amidst COVID-19-related challenges, while 94% said the grant was extremely helpful in assisting their business to better manage and plan for the future.

" If I didn't receive the grant right when I did, I would have gone out of business as my credit cards were all maxed and I couldn't buy more inventory. This blessing allowed my son and I to keep our home and business running. I've also brought in many new customers and grown in confidence ," said Sarah Drobnick, owner of All is Well Period, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.





" We were struggling and applied for so many grants. We feel so fortunate that this is the one we received. It wasn't just short term financial help. The long term education is going to pay off even more ," said Sevren Chwang, owner of Heated 4 U - Heated Clothing, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.





"It's wonderful that eBay combined a grant with actual training. Grants are certainly helpful (especially during these times), but the training is also very valuable," said Monica Henderson, owner of Fresh Finds, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.

2021 Up & Running Seller Grants Program

Through the 2021 eBay Up & Running Grants program, 50 eBay small business sellers will each receive a $10,000 grant package composed of cash, premium access to guided online learning content through Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors. This program ensures sellers have the funding, education and resources they need to help grow their online business.

Once again, eBay is partnering with business accelerator Hello Alice to launch the grants program application and to provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they are ultimately chosen for a grant or not. Through Hello Alice , applicants will be enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to thousands of free tools and resources for business owners.

"There has never been a more tumultuous time for small businesses and their owners. Our partnership with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program ensures that small business owners have the capital they need to not only survive but thrive even amidst the ongoing challenges they face related to COVID-19", said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice.

Apply for an Up & Running Grant

Now through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, eBay small business sellers are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com.

About eBay Seller School

eBay Seller School is eBay's virtual learning platform offering on-demand lessons, videos, and more to help every eBay seller thrive in our marketplace. Seller School offers more than 85 beginner-level and advanced courses to help all sellers accelerate and scale their eBay business, regardless of their time and experience on the platform. Seller School is available anytime, from anywhere, and is 100% free. More information is available at ebay.com/smallbusiness.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com , as well as Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

For more information and applications, visit ebay.helloalice.com .

*Grant recipients who responded to the eBay Up & Running Grants follow up impact survey.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

eBay (www.ebay.com)

