U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.71
    +8.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,221.06
    +156.81 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,831.95
    -63.17 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.74
    +11.73 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -45.00 (-2.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2580
    +0.5050 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,941.98
    +2,626.59 (+6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.30
    +57.66 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

eBay Launches 2021 "Up & Running Grants" to Support Small Business Success

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Second annual small business support program marks $1,000,000 in total investment for grant winners, and continues mentorship and resource opportunities for all applicants, in collaboration with business accelerator Hello Alice

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announced that it is extending its highly successful Up & Running grants program into another year, to help small businesses thrive online and secure their future.

eBay announces it is extending its highly successful Up &amp; Running grants program into another year, to help small businesses thrive online and secure their future.
eBay announces it is extending its highly successful Up & Running grants program into another year, to help small businesses thrive online and secure their future.

The Up & Running Grants are focused on ensuring today's small businesses are here tomorrow by committing more than $500,000 annually in funding and education resources to support the growth and success of existing small businesses on eBay. Now in its second year, the grants program builds on eBay's long-standing commitment to small businesses and expands the company's Up & Running initiative to another 50 US business sellers who will receive $10,000 grant packages.

"Small businesses power our economy, our communities and eBay's marketplace. These businesses bring the rich and unique inventory that makes eBay one of the world's most vibrant ecommerce destinations," said Andrea Stairs, CMO & VP of Seller Community. "As the home of small business -- with hundreds of thousands of small businesses, accounting for the majority of our annual gross merchandise sales -- we feel a deep sense of responsibility to our eBay small business community. Continuing our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay's steadfast commitment in supporting and empowering our small business sellers through the relentless challenges brought on by the global pandemic."

The eBay grants expansion announcement follows a recent survey by Small Business Majority that found 56% of all microbusinesses expect they can only survive three months or less without additional funding or market changes. The inaugural grants program awarded 50 deserving small businesses across the nation with the money, tools, education and resources they needed to not only survive, but thrive through the pandemic. Nearly 90% of grant recipients* said the grant was extremely helpful to their business staying up and running and growing online, particularly amidst COVID-19-related challenges, while 94% said the grant was extremely helpful in assisting their business to better manage and plan for the future.

  • "If I didn't receive the grant right when I did, I would have gone out of business as my credit cards were all maxed and I couldn't buy more inventory. This blessing allowed my son and I to keep our home and business running. I've also brought in many new customers and grown in confidence," said Sarah Drobnick, owner of All is Well Period, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.

  • "We were struggling and applied for so many grants. We feel so fortunate that this is the one we received. It wasn't just short term financial help. The long term education is going to pay off even more," said Sevren Chwang, owner of Heated 4 U - Heated Clothing, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.

  • "It's wonderful that eBay combined a grant with actual training. Grants are certainly helpful (especially during these times), but the training is also very valuable," said Monica Henderson, owner of Fresh Finds, and previous eBay Up & Running Grants recipient.

2021 Up & Running Seller Grants Program

Through the 2021 eBay Up & Running Grants program, 50 eBay small business sellers will each receive a $10,000 grant package composed of cash, premium access to guided online learning content through Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors. This program ensures sellers have the funding, education and resources they need to help grow their online business.

Once again, eBay is partnering with business accelerator Hello Alice to launch the grants program application and to provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they are ultimately chosen for a grant or not. Through Hello Alice, applicants will be enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to thousands of free tools and resources for business owners.

"There has never been a more tumultuous time for small businesses and their owners. Our partnership with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program ensures that small business owners have the capital they need to not only survive but thrive even amidst the ongoing challenges they face related to COVID-19", said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice.

Apply for an Up & Running Grant

Now through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, eBay small business sellers are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com.

About eBay Seller School

eBay Seller School is eBay's virtual learning platform offering on-demand lessons, videos, and more to help every eBay seller thrive in our marketplace. Seller School offers more than 85 beginner-level and advanced courses to help all sellers accelerate and scale their eBay business, regardless of their time and experience on the platform. Seller School is available anytime, from anywhere, and is 100% free. More information is available at ebay.com/smallbusiness.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information and applications, visit ebay.helloalice.com.

*Grant recipients who responded to the eBay Up & Running Grants follow up impact survey.

About eBay
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Up &amp; Running Grants are focused on ensuring today&#x002019;s small businesses are here tomorrow by committing more than $500,000 annually in funding and education resources to support the growth and success of existing small businesses on eBay.
Up & Running Grants are focused on ensuring today’s small businesses are here tomorrow by committing more than $500,000 annually in funding and education resources to support the growth and success of existing small businesses on eBay.
eBay (www.ebay.com)
eBay (www.ebay.com)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-launches-2021-up--running-grants-to-support-small-business-success-301350148.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Expedia shares fall on larger-than-expected loss, delta-variant uncertainty

    Expedia Group Inc.'s second-quarter gross bookings rose nearly eight-fold year over year and revenue more than tripled as travel rebounded, but its loss was more than expected and the company on Thursday pointed to continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delta variant.

  • The Silver Lining for eBay in Amazon's Q2 Report

    Amazon's sales suffered as economies reopened, but ad revenue surged for the fourth consecutive quarter.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second-largest retail chain.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Canadian dollar extends weekly decline after jobs miss

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in July bolstered the greenback, while a domestic employment report undershot expectations. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. jobs data suggested the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half of the year.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Biden looks to make electric vehicles half of all new vehicle sales by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on President Biden setting a new national target on Thursday for the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Electronic Arts Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Compensation

    Under the guidance of CEO Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts Inc. ( NASDAQ:EA ) has performed reasonably well recently. In...

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.