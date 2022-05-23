eBay launches its first collection of NFTs in partnership with web3 platform OneOf

eBay is the latest company to enter the NFT business, as the online marketplace announced today that it's launching its first collection of NFTs in partnership with web3 platform OneOf. The company's new “Genesis” NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of the iconic athletes featured on Sports Illustrated covers over the years. eBay says the surge in the collectibles market has led to its first-ever collaboration in the NFT space.

The first NFT collection, which is available starting today, will feature Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky. The collection includes 13 limited-edition digital collectibles as green, gold, platinum and diamond-tier NFTs. The NFTs start at $10 and contain a 3D rendering or animation of Gretzky making a signature move on the ice. eBay plans to drop additional collections featuring more athletes through the year.

"Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere," said Dawn Block, the vice president of collectibles, electronics and home at eBay, in a statement. "This builds upon our commitment to deliver high-passion, high-value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers.”

Today's launch isn't exactly a surprise, as eBay revealed last year that it was going to embrace NFTs and add new capabilities that bring blockchain-driven collectibles to its platform. eBay has a significant presence in online shopping, but the company will have its work cut out for it competing with dozens of crypto native NFT marketplaces already out there.

eBay now joins a growing number of companies looking to incorporate NFTs into their platforms. Instagram recently announced that it will start testing NFTs with select creators in the United States. In addition, Spotify confirmed last week that it's testing a new feature that allows artists to promote their NFTs on their profiles.