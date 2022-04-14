U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,487.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,244.00
    +22.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.00
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    -1.65 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3130
    -0.3750 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,272.39
    +1,157.14 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.50
    +25.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.32
    -19.48 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

eBay Motors Kicks Off Its Inaugural "New York Auto Parts Show" To Meet The Demands Of A Strained Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EBAY
    Watchlist

Event features "Re-Concept Cars" created by a team of top auto builders and Sydney Sweeney

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors announces the first ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix, or maintain their dream car. In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of "Re-Concept cars," assembled in partnership with some of the industry's top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best 'new' car on the road can start with one that already exists.

eBay Motors hosts its &#x00201c;New York Auto Parts Show&#x00201d; where Sydney Sweeney, Freddy &#x00201c;Tavarish&#x00201d; Hernandez, Edwin Olding of Grind Hard Plumbing Co. and Emelia Hartford show off their &#x00201c;Re-Concept Cars&#x00201d;
eBay Motors hosts its “New York Auto Parts Show” where Sydney Sweeney, Freddy “Tavarish” Hernandez, Edwin Olding of Grind Hard Plumbing Co. and Emelia Hartford show off their “Re-Concept Cars”

While the floor of the New York Auto Show is filled with brand new models and Concept Cars, these vehicles are often impossible for most people to access – let alone drive every day. So in a timely twist, eBay Motors is showcasing the clever ways enthusiasts are using parts and accessories to make and maintain their dream cars. The Re-Concept Cars exhibition celebrates innovative ideas and designs from top auto builders and DIY customizers, including actress Sydney Sweeney.

"Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I've done everything from rebuilding the transmission, to wire brushing out rust," said Sydney Sweeney. "It's really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part – like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by – eBay Motors is always my first stop."

In recent years, both the average car age and average mileage have significantly increased, as new cars are harder to come by and consumers opt to stretch the life of their current vehicles. And since last summer, "project car" sales on eBay Motors have grown 158% – with more people taking on true fixer-uppers.

"Supply chain challenges are impacting everyone – professional mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, daily commuters – and that's leading to some really innovative solutions," said Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "eBay Motors has long been the place for enthusiasts to discover hard-to-find parts and accessories needed to build, fix, or maintain virtually any car. The New York Auto Parts Show is highlighting just how much is possible when it comes to giving an existing car a new life."

eBay's New York Auto Parts Show

Held at the iconic Classic Car Club of Manhattan, the show is part education and part inspiration. Attendees can explore in detail each of the "Re-Concept Cars," speak with the builders themselves, and learn more about how the right part can be a game-changer when it comes to starting – or finishing – a project. Those not in NYC can access behind-the-scenes content and DIY tips on @eBayMotors and at eBay.com/autopartsshow.

The Builders

  • The New Throwback | Sydney Sweeney (1969 Ford Bronco) – Sweeney surprised everyone after a TikTok video of her working on her beloved vintage Bronco went viral earlier this year. She has partnered with eBay Motors to complete her rebuild and display it at the New York Auto Parts Show.


  • The Family Muscle Car | Freddy "Tavarish" Hernandez (Chrysler Pacifica) – Hernandez is working with eBay Motors to drop a Hellcat engine into a Chrysler Pacifica (minivan) - an insane upgrade that will get the DIY auto community talking.

"I've never bought a new car in my life and I don't plan to start now," said Freddy Hernandez. "eBay Motors is my go to when I need to find a part to keep any of my many projects running like the day they were bought, even the ones that are more than 30 years old."

  • The Mod-Monster | Grind Hard Plumbing Co. (90's Ford Ranger) – Grind Hard Plumbing Co took a classic 90's Ford Ranger and turned it into a truly unique 6 wheel vehicle bringing the creativity and "wow factor" of a 'Re-Concept Car' to life with a new engine, wheels and accessories.

"We're building things that have never been built before almost every day, and that requires a massive variety of parts, some of them very rare and hard to find," said Edwin Olding, part-owner of Grind Hard Plumbing Co. "That's why we get our parts from eBay Motors. They have the largest inventory of new and used parts and we can always find what we need."

  • The rEVamp | Emelia Hartford (00's Prius) – A builder who is also a burgeoning actress, Emelia drove this Prius daily for years. When she started using her Prius to transport car parts, she was inspired to up the horsepower and reincarnate it with a new turbocharged Honda engine and 6-speed manual.

"I drove my 2007 Prius into the ground and was thrilled when I found out I could work with eBay Motors to keep her going," said Emelia Hartford. "There's almost nothing that compares to the thrill of unpacking the perfect part for your vehicle project, installing it, and starting the engine."

Event Details

The New York Auto Parts Show is open to the public from 11am5pm, Thursday, April 14, at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan on Pier 76. Attendees can examine all four of the Re-Concept Cars, explore the parts and accessories used to transform the vehicles, and even speak to a few of the builders. You'll also find a pair of custom motorcycles from artist J Shia, a V8 Tesla and custom camper van from Rich Rebuilds as well as Nascar legend Smokey Yunick's famed Plymouth Hot Vapor car, restored and displayed by Danny Soliz of Hill Country Performance.

eBay Motors by the Numbers

  • Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

  • One out every three eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories.

  • In Q4 2021, the following P&A categories saw particularly notable GMV increases:

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Actress Sydney Sweeney shares why she used eBay Motors parts to restore her vintage 1969 Ford Bronco which is displayed at the &#x00201c;New York Auto Parts Show&#x00201d;
Actress Sydney Sweeney shares why she used eBay Motors parts to restore her vintage 1969 Ford Bronco which is displayed at the “New York Auto Parts Show”
eBay (www.ebay.com)
eBay (www.ebay.com)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-motors-kicks-off-its-inaugural-new-york-auto-parts-show-to-meet-the-demands-of-a-strained-market-301525599.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • Cathie Wood 'keeping open mind' on investing in GM as carmaker scales EV plans

    General Motors has been revving up its electric vehicle business. And Cathie Wood is taking notice.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Boeing Stock Climbs Higher, Shrugging Off India’s 737 MAX Pilot Ban

    The Indian aviation regulator has barred 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX jets. The issue is with the training simulators.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • Mercedes-Benz completes 1,000 km electric drive on energy-efficient design

    Mercedes-Benz aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 km (62 miles), its chief technology officer (CTO) said on Thursday, a third more efficient than the current average for electric cars. Speaking as the carmaker celebrated the successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur on a single charge, CTO Markus Schaefer said efficient design was key to maximising an electric car's range. "First we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said at a media roundtable, adding that customers should be able to decide the size of the battery they want based on their needs.

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • Preview: All-New 2023 Toyota bZ4X EV Is Primed to Challenge Ford and Tesla

    This electric SUV promises up to a 250-mile rangeBy Jeff S. BartlettToyota pulled the cover off its U.S.-spec bZ4X electric SUV this week, revealing the companion EV to the Subaru Solterra. These...

  • Toyota Is Warning Dealers Not to Take Too Many GR Corolla Orders

    There's huge demand for Toyota's new hot hatch, and that's making it hard to get in certain parts of the country.

  • Honda announces a pair of high-performance EVs in $40B drive

    Honda announced plans to release a pair of electric sports cars. One is a specialty model, and the other is a NSX-like flagship.

  • Hot, New Electric Cars That Are Coming Soon

    Automakers are offering new models in all shapes and sizesThe Chevrolet Equinox EV will go on sale in fall 2023.By Consumer ReportsThe coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and product...

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • 2023 Kia Telluride Adds X-Line and X-Pro Trims, Plus More Tech

    The award-winning three-row SUV also sees slight styling tweaks.

  • 1930 Cadillac 452 Has A Massive V16 Engine

    What an insane classic car!

  • Here's Your First Look at the 630-HP 2023 Alpina XB7

    Thanks to a new S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, it can sprint to 60 mph in just four seconds.

  • California plan aims to triple sales of electric vehicles by 2026

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of next decade.

  • Lucid Draws 2 Powerful Weapons in Battle Against Tesla

    The competition in the market for ultra-luxurious electric vehicles is likely to get fierce, particularly between Lucid and Tesla.