Eberl Claims Service Hires Former WeGoLook Executives to Lead Platform Technology

Industry leading claim service provider, Eberl, is pleased to announce former WeGoLook executives Robin Roberson and Kenneth Knoll have joined the company as Senior Vice Presidents responsible for platform partnerships and strategy, bringing a powerful new dimension to the firm’s technology-based adjusting and TPA service capabilities

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of their recent announcement of the exclusive partnership with Wilbur.io, Eberl Claims Service, a leading US provider of property claims adjusting services, is excited to welcome Robin Roberson, Kenneth Knoll, and Elizabeth Moore to the Eberl team. As the former unit behind the expansion of Wilbur.io’s claims management platform in the US market, the trio will spearhead Eberl’s new technology offerings to deliver advanced end-to-end claims handling solutions to carrier clients.



In her most recent role, serving as dual Managing Director of Wilbur North America and President of Livegenic, Robin Roberson brings a wealth of Insurtech experience to Eberl. Prior to that, Robin was CEO and co-founder of WeGoLook, where she pioneered new ways for carriers to capture data quickly and cost-effectively before successfully exiting and selling the company to a global TPA. In her new role as Head of Platform Partnerships at Eberl, Robin will lend her unique perspective to developing and leading the strategic direction of new client partnerships. “Claims are where carriers deliver on the promise to their policyholders. Over the past decade, the insurance industry has had the opportunity to leverage insurtech to improve claims efficiencies. I’m excited to bring my experience of providing meaningful solutions to Eberl client partners, client policyholders, and to our claim centric sister companies, Engle Martin & Associates and Envista Forensics.” Joining Eberl’s senior executive leadership team, Robin will be collaborating with Eberl business leaders to exclusively assimilate Wilbur into a comprehensive value-add service offering.

Kenneth Knoll has spent his career working with early-stage software businesses. As partner and Chief Operating Officer of WeGoLook, he led scaling efforts as the company grew into a multinational operation in just a few years. In his most recent role, Kenneth served as Managing Director and Head of Product for Wilbur North America where he was responsible for adapting and expanding the Australia-based company’s SaaS platform to meet local market requirements. In his role as Eberl’s Head of Platform Strategy, Kenneth will be working with executive leadership to design and implement the firm’s integrated platform strategy. “Over the last decade, the P&C claims industry has been inundated with 100’s of innovations, each promising to transform a piece of the claims process. However, claims organizations have been unable to operationalize new technologies as part of service delivery. This is largely due to the absence of an effective claims handling technology backbone capable of stitching together various systems, tools and service providers in a way that unlocks promised potential. I’m excited to help Eberl continue building its cloud-first, end-to-end claims handling ecosystem to operationalize new solutions and improve claim outcomes,” said Knoll.

Former Wilbur North America Senior Manager, Product & Integration, Elizabeth Moore, brings an extensive background in interactive media, agile development, international project management, process improvements and UX to Eberl. Prior to her role at Wilbur, Liz applied her massive skill set at CoreLogic | Mercury Network. Liz joins Eberl’s IT team as an IT Product Manager and will manage IT product development for a new managed repair program, contractor management, claim management, and third-party adjusting solutions.

The additional expertise these individuals bring to the team will help drive the new partnership with Wilbur and is sure to power future platform innovations in the future at Eberl.

ABOUT EBERL

Eberl Claims Service provides customized claims adjusting services for Residential/Commercial Property, Casualty/Liability, Transportation, Inland Marine, Catastrophe, Auto/Material Damage, Desk Adjusting, Dispute Resolution, and Third-Party Administration claims. The firm works over 200,000 claims annually and offers a full e-suite of claims handling solutions. Supported by parent company, Cor Partners, Eberl is committed to leveraging technology and leading with compassion to deliver best-in-industry customer experiences. For more information, visit http://www.eberls.com.

