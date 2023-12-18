Ebiquity plc's (LON:EBQ) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

It's not a stretch to say that Ebiquity plc's (LON:EBQ) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Media industry in the United Kingdom, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Ebiquity Performed Recently?

Ebiquity could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Ebiquity's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Ebiquity's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 34% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 5.1% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 3.7%, which is not materially different.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Ebiquity's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've seen that Ebiquity maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

