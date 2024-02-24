EBOS Group (NZSE:EBO) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.5951

The board of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.5951 per share on the 22nd of March. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

EBOS Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, EBOS Group was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 99% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

EBOS Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.276 total annually to A$1.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See EBOS Group's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. EBOS Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.7% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think EBOS Group's payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for EBOS Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is EBOS Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.