EBOS Group's (NZSE:EBO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

EBOS Group Limited's (NZSE:EBO) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.5951 on 29th of September. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

EBOS Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

EBOS Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.256 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$1.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

EBOS Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that EBOS Group has been growing its earnings per share at 7.9% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On EBOS Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EBOS Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think EBOS Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 EBOS Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

