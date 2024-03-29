Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Ebusco Holding N.V. (AMS:EBUS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ebusco Holding N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes zero emission buses, batteries, and charging systems in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark. On 31 December 2023, the €218m market-cap company posted a loss of €119m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Ebusco Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the Dutch Machinery analysts is that Ebusco Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €34m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 110% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Ebusco Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

