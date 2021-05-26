U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

European Commission may soon open an antitrust investigation into Facebook

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Facebook is facing yet another antitrust battle in Europe in the midst of an ongoing investigation in Germany and a looming case in the UK. The European Commission is gearing up to probe the social network's alleged abuse of power in classified advertising, according to the Financial Times. An investigation could be launched in a matter of days as officials seek greater clarity on Facebook's promotion of its Marketplace service.

Since its troubled launch in 2016, Facebook has built the Craigslist-style hub into a successful shopping destination with over a billion users. Initially, the service was mired with screening issues that allowed some traders to sell illicit items including guns and hedgehogs. The turnaround was helped in part by new features including storefronts — essentially product catalogs that businesses can display on their pages — which have racked up more than 250 million monthly user interactions.

EU regulators, however, are worried that Facebook may be undercutting rivals in the classified ads space by promoting Marketplace for free to its 2.85 billion monthly users. The social network is the only Big Tech firm to thus far evade an EU antitrust probe, reports the FT

The bloc recently moved ahead with its case against Apple having found that it broke competition rules with its App Store policies. As an indication of how lengthy these probes can be, the EU has been investigating Amazon's alleged use of data to boost its own products for more than two years. Meanwhile, it has handed Google fines totaling around $10 billion for stymying rivals through its dominance in phones, shopping and online ads.

  • DHS will issue mandatory cybersecurity rules for pipeline companies

    Following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages in parts of the US, the federal government plans to impose mandatory cybersecurity regulation on the pipeline industry for the first time.

  • Russia orders Google to delete 'illegal' content or face slowdowns

    Russia's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content.

  • Russia makes good on its threat to fine Google over 'illegal' internet content

    The small fee is a warning shot from Moscow.

  • iFixit looks inside Apple's new 24-inch iMac

    Apple's tiny M1 chipset left a lot of space to work with inside the new all-in-one 24-inch iMac.

  • Sen. Wyden urges government to boost broadband speed targets

    'Miserly speeds and data caps are holding back' telehealth and remote work and schooling, Wyden wrote.

  • Philo TV is increasing the price of its streaming plan to $25 per month for new customers

    Starting June 8th, it will cost $25 per month to access the service if you're a new customer.

  • SteelSeries' Prime mice have optical switches rated for 100 million clicks

    SteelSeries' Prime lineup is made up of three newly announced mice and a refresh of its Arctis headset.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft is close to revealing the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is starting to talk about what's next for Windows, and USB-C is getting a big power boost.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier

    Norwegian Air emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but also facing stronger competition and lingering uncertainty wrought by the pandemic. "We have saved an airline that is of huge value to Norway and which binds our long country together," Chief Executive Jacob Schram told a news conference. "We're back!" read a large banner outside the company's headquarters to mark the occasion, while Schram hoisted a flag with Norwegian Air's red, white and blue logo.

  • Bank of Montreal posts strong earnings beat on lower provisions, capital markets

    (Reuters) -Bank of Montreal kicked off Canadian lenders' second-quarter results reporting by strongly beating analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as it set aside fewer provisions than expected and its capital markets unit swung to a profit. Canadian banks have come through the coronavirus pandemic largely unscathed, as government stimulus measures and their own loan deferral programs last year held loan losses at bay. Bank of Montreal shares hit an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, before closing below Friday's record of C$123.92.

  • Stadium Bonds for NFL Raiders Struggle Even as Vegas Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond-financed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders continues to show signs of struggling, even with a bounce-back in tourism to support the debt.Clark County, Nevada, which is home to the gambling hub city of Las Vegas, is expected to draw on its debt service reserve fund Tuesday to make a payment associated with the $645 million of municipal bonds sold in 2018 for the stadium, according to S&P Global Ratings and a regulatory filing.This is the county’s second such withdrawal in six months, typically one of the early signs of a project facing financial trouble. It comes even as cities like Las Vegas reopen their economies as more Americans are vaccinated. The drop in tourism has rippled through the $3.9 trillion municipal-bond market given that taxes on hotel stays often help repay bonds sold for convention centers and sports facilities like the Raiders stadium.Clark County had enjoyed the benefits of a strong tourism industry before the pandemic, with hotel occupancy rates that were higher than the national average, according to bond documents from 2018. When the debt was initially sold, S&P said that county officials anticipated hotel room taxes would cover stadium bond debt service payments through maturity in 2048.The county also made a reserve withdrawal in November to make a December 2020 debt payment, citing the decline in tourism to Las Vegas. The bonds are repaid through hotel room taxes, and the county also backs the debt.Related: NFL Raiders Muni-Financed Stadium Debt Shows Sign of StrainThe Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that tourism in March 2021 was the highest since February of last year, with more than 2.2 visitors, a 45% jump month over month. While hotel occupancy rose to 55.5%, that’s still 36 percentage points below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the data show. Weekend occupancy rates were stronger, a sign of strong demand for leisure travel.Las Vegas is being affected by a slow comeback in conference and convention activity, said Eric Kazatsky, municipal strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. He said the recovery may take time as people and companies get comfortable with business travel again.“I don’t think that business is going away,” he said.The county is planning to use an estimated $11.7 million from a reserve fund sub-account to help make an $18.6 million principal and interest payment due June 1, the filing said.Room tax collections were insufficient to make the debt payment, according to Erik Pappa, a spokesperson for Clark County. An estimated $54.4 million is expected to remain in the reserve fund after the withdrawal, he said.“Fortunately, the financing for the Stadium Authority bonds included the funding of a debt service reserve fund to weather economic declines like the one Las Vegas is currently experiencing due to the pandemic,” according to the statement.If the county does end up needing to back the bonds, any financial blow to Clark County will be eased by an infusion of federal aid for municipalities from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. Clark County is allocated $440 million of aid, according to the Treasury Department.S&P noted in a May 24 report that the withdrawal isn’t an event of default. It doesn’t affect S&P’s investment-grade credit rating on the bonds.Li Yang, an analyst for S&P, said that municipalities are starting to see a recovery in tourism that’s still a “work in progress” as more people are vaccinated. The revenues associated with that often come in on a lag, so it may take months for cities to reap the financial benefits of that, he said.“A lot of the recovery has yet to be seen,” he said.Related: Oakland’s Baseball Future Hangs on a Waterfront Stadium Deal(Adds analyst comments in seventh and 14th paragraphs, and county spokesperson comment in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

    A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that 'mine' cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China's central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading on Friday, causing some miners to halt all or part of their operations in a country that accounts for more than half of the world's crypto supply. Hangzhou-based Ebang International said that its "mining machines will still be in short supply" overseas, even if domestic sales disappear.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.For instance, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’ land bank in mainland China is just about 2.3% of that held by Country Garden Holdings Co. owns, a Guangdong-based developer controlled by billionaire Yang Huiyan.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018.Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Against British Pound

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.4150 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.4180.

  • Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June

    China's Huawei Technologies said it will launch its new Harmony operating system for smartphones on June 2, its biggest move yet aimed at recovering from the damage done by U.S. sanctions to its mobile phone business. U.S. sanctions banned Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based. The new HarmonyOS will only go some way to mitigating the impact of the 2019 sanctions that also barred Huawei from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Exclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources

    (Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors in its toughest boardroom battle in recent history. Exxon has faced mounting criticism for its reluctance to invest more in renewable energy and for years of weak financial performance.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand followed in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year as central banks begin to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year.Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases. Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.