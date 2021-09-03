U.S. markets closed

ECA Marketing Inc. Receives Better Business Accreditation

ECA Marketing, Inc.
·2 min read

Eden Prairie, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECA Marketing is a subsidiary of NFP and is considered a national leader in Fixed and Indexed Annuity and Life products, announced that it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The BBB, whose mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust, requires accredited businesses to meet very high standards in all aspects of business including integrity, honesty in advertising, transparency, responsiveness to customer concerns, and a commitment to honoring all agreements. Joe Spillman, President of ECA Marketing said, “Accreditation to the Better Business Bureau reinforces ECA Marketing’s commitment to higher business standards.”

ECA Marketing’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Dahl added, “It is important to ECA Marketing that the agents we serve know how seriously we take our commitment to excellence and customer service.”

About ECA Marketing:

ECA Marketing is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization doing business in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. Since 2006, ECA Marketing has produced over $15 Billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium. ECA Marketing's Management currently sits on the Field Advisory Councils of six carriers and is one of the country’s largest Independent Marketing Organizations.

As with BBB Accreditation, ECA Marketing is dedicated to giving superior service, as well as devoted to developing and attaining industry tools specifically designed to help their producers save time and effort by offering valuable insurance resources.

ECA Marketing’s field trained marketing staff has extensive knowledge in case design; as well as helping producers and groups to present creative solutions to their clients. Unlike many of their competitors, their administrative staff will serve as a back office tracking their clients' cases, saving valuable time and money.

About the Better Business Bureau:

As a private, non-profit organization, the purpose of the Better Business Bureau is to promote an ethical marketplace. BBBs help resolve buyer/seller complaints by means of conciliation, mediation and arbitration. BBBs also review advertising claims, online business practices and charitable organizations. BBBs develop and issue reports on businesses and nonprofit organizations and encourage people to check out a company or charity before making a purchase or donation.

www.bbb.org

Contact Information:

ECA Marketing

C/O Stephanie Dahl

7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

800-356-4189

www.ecamarketing.com

###

For more information about ECA Marketing, Inc., contact the company here:

ECA Marketing, Inc.
Stephanie Dahl
800-356-4189
stephanie@ecamarketing.com
7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200
Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

CONTACT: Stephanie Dahl


