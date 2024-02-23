ECB Can Afford Less Restrictive Stance From Summer, Simkus Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should be able to soften its grip on the economy somewhat in the summer as inflation moves toward its target, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

But policy must remain restrictive given wage pressures continue to be too strong for comfort, the Lithuanian central bank chief said in an interview. An interest-rate cut in March is out of the question, and even April is an unlikely option, he added.

“I think that we’ll see the positive developments on wages and inflation that would allow us to move into the less restrictive area in summer 2024,” Simkus said in Ghent, Belgium, where he’s attending a meeting of European finance ministers and central bankers. “It’s about making the environment less restrictive.”

Earlier on Friday, Austria’s Robert Holzmann told Bloomberg that he doesn’t see the ECB cutting rates before the Federal Reserve, suggesting he reckons any move by policymakers in Frankfurt may still be some way off. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned against the temptation to lower borrowing costs prematurely amid evidence that inflation isn’t yet under control.

Simkus also said:

“It’s very obvious that there’s no need to cut in March because the data doesn’t hint at that. Even April is quite unlikely.”

Policy must remain restrictive to the extent “needed to ensure the inflation is getting back to 2%. It is not about going to a neutral level right away.”

“Wage growth is declining and that is positive. But we are still far away from the numbers we would like to see.”

“We must make sure that we have control over inflation before we start cutting interest rates.”

“I don’t buy that logic of cutting somewhat sooner or somewhat later. We are paid to take the best decisions at exactly the right time.”

