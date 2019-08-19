Would ECB Buying Equities Really Be a Good Idea?

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Just when the market is looking for a positive catalyst to revive its rally, the European Central Bank’s Olli Rehn seems to think it’s a good move to float the idea of equity purchases as a means of stimulus. But a number of investors and strategists aren’t too thrilled and warn of the risk of artificially overvalued assets.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, Rehn said that it was better for the ECB to overshoot than undershoot market expectations when it comes to new support measures, and didn’t rule out adding equities to the central bank’s stimulus program.

“I hope the ECB won’t start buying stocks,” said Roelof Salomons, chief strategist at Kempen Capital Management. “Buying stocks is great for investors but it won’t move the needle -- it will create a bubble instead. The ECB has already made a mistake with bond purchases."The rationale behind possible stock purchases is to stimulate household consumption and help European companies raise capital at higher prices to finance investment, according to Laurent Douillet, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist. Yet, simply buying equities won’t push European firms to boost their capex plans, says Kempen’s Salomons. For that to happen, countries like France and Italy need to implement reforms while Germany needs to increase government spending, he says.

If the ECB were to start buying stocks, it wouldn’t be the first central bank to engage in such extraordinary measure. The Bank of Japan has been buying exchange-traded funds since 2010 and now dominates the nation’s ETF industry, spurring concerns among money managers about an equity overhang.

“I am a bit skeptical,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg in Frankfurt. “Equity buying by a central bank has not worked in Japan. And for the euro zone, the wealth effect should be quite limited."

At last July’s meeting, ECB policy makers committed to review a swathe of options including interest-rate cuts and renewed quantitative easing. Meanwhile, European equity funds have seen almost non-stop outflows since March 2018, having lost about $87 billion this year alone, according to Bank of America and EPFR Global.

While Rehn may be considering launching stock purchases, the majority of the ECB’s governing council would oppose such a move, says Peter Schaffrik, a global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “I am at this stage not even really thinking about the risks of this scenario as I just don’t think this is a realistic option, it’s a red herring."

However, it’s important to note that many strategists and investors had also doubted that the ECB would ever start its 2.6 trillion-euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program to stimulate growth.

And some support such a move. Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for global fixed income, said in April that the ECB should consider buying stocks as a form of additional stimulus as debt costs in Europe are much lower and equity is “too expensive.”

“It’s a conflict between investors and economists,” says Kempen’s Salomons. “Markets love shorter-term gains even if those come with long-term concerns. You don’t want to be in the ECB’s shoes.”

In the meantime, Euro Stoxx 50 futures are up 0.5% ahead of the open, while S&P 500 futures are rising 0.6%.

SECTORS IN FOCUS TODAY:

Watch German stocks after the government hinted that the country could add about 50 billion euros of spending, putting a number on the possible stimulus for the first time while also indicating nothing was imminent on that front.Watch Italian equities ahead of a confidence vote in the government on Tuesday. The League and Five Star appear to be beyond healing, with the latter moving to distance itself from Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini.Watch trade-sensitive stocks as the rollercoaster that is keeping up with the state of U.S.-China trade talks begins with a degree of positivity. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his team is “doing very well with China, and talking!”

COMMENT:

“Investors have fled equities in favor of bond and money market funds at a record rate this year,” Bernstein strategists write in a note. “This low level of investor sentiment provides a cushion for the market so we are not bearish despite worsening macro data. At the very least, this makes this August very different from the last Chinese devaluation of August 2015 when investors had been buying in the prior six months.”

