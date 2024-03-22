ECB’s Centeno Says Policy Will React to Retreat in Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must — and will — act as inflation retreats toward its 2% target, according to Governing Council member Mario Centeno.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Officials have managed to bring price growth down from historic highs without crashing the euro-zone economy, the Portuguese central bank chief said Friday, attributing the resilience to the strength of the labor market.

“Inflation is back at levels below 3% — monetary policy has to follow that reality as is evident, and will do it,” Centeno said in Lisbon. “We are at the end of this inflationary process.”

ECB policymakers are closing in on a first reduction in interest rates in June — once they’re convinced consumer-price gains are returning durably to 2%. The ECB can’t commit to further reductions in borrowing costs, President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel echoed that caution on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.