ECB to Cut Interest Rates Four Times This Year, Survey Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will lower interest rates four times this year as inflation retreats more quickly than previously anticipated, according to a Bloomberg poll of economists.

The cuts, each of 25 basis points, are expected to kick off in June, with further reductions in September, October and December bringing the deposit rate to 3%. While that’s one more move than expected in last month’s survey, it’s still more conservative than the six, starting April, that investors are pricing.

The ECB is currently on hold as it waits to see how the 10 hikes enacted since mid-2022 affect the economy. Policymakers are focusing particularly on wage developments in the first half of 2024, to confirm that rising labor costs won’t keep inflation from decelerating to the 2% goal.

Economists now expect a faster retreat in price growth — to 2.3% in 2024. That’s a downward revision of 0.3 percentage point compared with December’s poll. They still see a bumpy path ahead as inflation re-accelerates from the target level in the fourth quarter to average 2.1% in 2025.

Such a scenario is in line with warnings from ECB officials, who’ve said last year’s dramatic slowdown won’t continue in 2024, partly because governments are phasing out aid meant to tackle the high cost of living.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out volatile components including energy and food, is now seen lower this year, but slightly higher in 2025, remaining above the ECB’s goal at 2.2%.

A recession in the second half 2023 is set to be followed by a gradual recovery that may gather speed over the course of this year, according to the survey. Growth expectations were kept stable for 2024 and raised by 0.1 percentage point for 2025.

--With assistance from Mark Schroers.

