ECB Can Cut Rates If Data Confirm Economic Forecast, Nagel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can envisage reducing borrowing costs if new forecasts and fresh data confirm consumer-price growth is headed back to 2%, Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said.

“Before lowering interest rates, we must be convinced on the basis of the data that inflation will actually reach our target in a timely and sustained manner,” the Bundesbank President said Tuesday in a speech in Berlin.

“This depends largely on the development of wages, productivity and profit margins,” he said. “If the favorable inflation outlook from March is confirmed in the June forecast and the incoming data supports this forecast, we can consider lowering interest rates.”

ECB officials look set to start cutting rates at their next meeting, in June, but what happens after is still up in the air. While several policymakers said recently that borrowing costs will probably fall further in the course of the year, how much easing they’ll deliver may depend on domestic price pressures and external factors including the conflict in the Middle East.

Nagel cautioned that the inflation outlook remains uncertain. “For example, wage growth could decline more slowly or productivity could recover less strongly than assumed in the forecast,” he said.

