ECB to Cut When Sure Inflation Headed for 2%, Guindos Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will lower interest rates when it’s convinced that consumer-price growth is returning to its target, Vice President Luis de Guindos reiterated.

“When the data we receive on inflation, and underlying inflation, make it clear that we’re approaching 2%, monetary policy will be modified,” Guindos told Spain’s Antena 3 Television on Wednesday.

The remarks come just before the week-long quiet period that precedes ECB rate decisions and echo calls for patience from most Governing Council members. With a majority keen to see a raft of data due in the coming weeks before easing borrowing costs, a cut in the deposit rate from its current 4% is unlikely before mid-year.

Other policymakers were more specific, though their remarks primarily echoed comments already made last week.

Martins Kazaks of Latvia warned against moving too early, while Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus said June was the time to consider lowering borrowing costs. That’s also the meeting favored by Peter Kazimir, the Slovak governor.

