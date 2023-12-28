Advertisement
ECB’s Holzmann Says Rate Cuts in 2024 Aren’t Guaranteed

Marton Eder
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the European Central Bank’s most hawkish Governing Council members said it’s too early to talk about lowering borrowing costs and such a move in 2024 is anything but certain.

“Even if the ECB is past an unprecedented series of ten consecutive rate increases, there is also for the year 2024 no guarantee of rate reductions,” Robert Holzmann said Thursday. “Monetary policy normalization is already showing its impact on slowing inflation, but it would still be premature to think about rate cuts.”

Earlier this month the ECB held rates steady for a second time, though President Christine Lagarde signaled that market bets on cuts as soon as March may be premature. That’s partly because consumer-price growth will see an uptick again in coming months due to base effects.

Euro-area inflation to probably reach the ECB’s 2% target in the next two years, though path there will be “challenging,” said Holzmann, who heads Austria’s central bank.

(Updates with context starting in first paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

