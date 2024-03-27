ECB’s Kazaks Doesn’t Dispute Market View of June Rate Cut
(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is on the back foot and June may be a good time for the European Central Bank to begin lowering borrowing costs, as investors expect, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest People
Biden Gains Ground Against Trump in Six Key States, Poll Shows
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 Million
After Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest Deduction
“Uncertainty is high and here we need to be very cautious — we don’t want inflation to revive — but at the moment it looks like this dragon is pinned to the ground,” Kazaks told LTV Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, where he heads the central bank.
On the subject of an interest-rate cut, he said: “Financial markets are pricing in that it could be in June and I don’t have any objection at the moment to that.”
Kazaks also said:
“Inflation is low and will continue to fall in the whole euro zone”
“We’ll lower cautiously, step by step,” observing the effect on the economy
Read More: ECB’s Lane Says Normalization of Wage Growth Is on Track
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Hong Kong’s Elderly Are Increasingly Retiring in Mainland China
In This Coworking Space, Only the Cappuccino Isn’t Classified
Jokes, Pop Music and Radical Honesty: How TikTok Is Changing Home Sales
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.