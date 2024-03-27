Advertisement
ECB’s Kazaks Doesn’t Dispute Market View of June Rate Cut

Aaron Eglitis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is on the back foot and June may be a good time for the European Central Bank to begin lowering borrowing costs, as investors expect, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“Uncertainty is high and here we need to be very cautious — we don’t want inflation to revive — but at the moment it looks like this dragon is pinned to the ground,” Kazaks told LTV Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, where he heads the central bank.

On the subject of an interest-rate cut, he said: “Financial markets are pricing in that it could be in June and I don’t have any objection at the moment to that.”

Kazaks also said:

  • “Inflation is low and will continue to fall in the whole euro zone”

  • “We’ll lower cautiously, step by step,” observing the effect on the economy

  ECB's Lane Says Normalization of Wage Growth Is on Track

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

