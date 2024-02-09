ECB’s Kazaks Says Bets on Spring Rate Cuts Look Optimistic

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said investor hopes for monetary easing at one of the next two meetings might be too aggressive.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“At the moment, there are expectations that the rates could be cut in the spring, in March or April — I wouldn’t be optimistic,” Kazaks told Latvijas Radio. “I would be cautious and I would wait until the inflation story is over. Then we can safely breathe and those rates can be lowered step by step.”

ECB policymakers are preparing to cut rates this year — probably from April or June — with investors leaning toward the earlier of the two. The outcome will hinge on inflation, which has plunged over recent months but isn’t expected to meet the 2% target again until next year.

Moving too early bears the risk of inflation coming back, he said, refusing to say when exactly the ECB will cut rates.

Summer “could be that moment, but we will see what the data say,” he said. “If nothing negative happens, that pushes up inflation and geopolitical risks, if nothing like that happens then this will be the year that rates start to be lowered.”

Read more: ECB Needs More Certainty That Inflation Headed for 2%, Lane Says

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.