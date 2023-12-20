ECB’s Kazaks Says First Rate Cut Could Come Around Mid-2024

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank needs to keep interest rates where they are for some time yet but a cut could come around the mid-2024 — later than investors are pricing, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“Most likely it looks like in the middle of next year — in June or July,” Kazaks told Latvia’s public broadcaster in an interview broadcast late Wednesday. “But in the spring at the current moment that’s too early.”

The pace of rate cuts “is really dependent on how the economy really behaves and what happens to the economy”

