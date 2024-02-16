ECB Must Be Careful Not to Cut Rates Too Soon, Schnabel Says

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned again against lowering interest rates too early for fear that inflation will rebound.

In a speech in Florence, Italy, Schnabel said that monetary policy must remain restrictive until the ECB can be confident price gains will sustainably return to the 2% medium-term target.

“The recent long period of high inflation suggests that, to avoid being forced into adopting a stop-and-go policy akin to that of the 1970s, we must be cautious not to adjust our policy stance prematurely,” she said Friday.

The remarks reinforce comments a day earlier from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who warned against “hasty decisions” on rate cuts — arguing that there’s insufficient evidence now that euro-area inflation is headed back to the goal. Earlier, she suggested summer as an appropriate juncture for reducing borrowing costs.

Lagarde echoed hawkish Governing Council members like Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, who said Wednesday that history suggests it’s worse to loosen monetary policy too early than too late, warning of “a higher price in the end in economic terms” for moving prematurely.

Doves, though, worry more about delaying monetary easing too long, given rapid disinflation and a struggling economy that only just evaded a recession last year. France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with L’Echo that “acting gradually and pragmatically can be preferable to deciding too late.”

Price growth in the 20-nation bloc cooled more than anticipated last year and is expected to slow further in 2024, but at a more moderate pace. Many officials are keen to get more clarity on the development of salaries and corporate profits before deciding on rate cuts, but those numbers are only due after April’s policy meeting.

Schnabel discussed the impact of declining productivity on inflation.

“Persistently low, and recently even negative, productivity growth exacerbates the effects that the current strong growth in nominal wages has on unit labor costs for firms,” she said. “This increases the risk that firms may pass higher wage costs on to consumers, which could delay inflation returning to our 2% target.”

