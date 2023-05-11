ECB’s Nagel Says Nothing Off the Table for September Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel refused to exclude that interest-rate increases may persist beyond the summer.

Asked in a Bloomberg Television interview whether borrowing costs may still be rising in September, the Bundesbank president said “there’s nothing off the table.”

“Inflation is still very sticky,” Nagel said Thursday in Niigata, Japan, where he’s attending the meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs. He described price gains as “a very stubborn phenomenon.”

The ECB is emphasizing that rates will increase more after it slowed the pace of its unprecedented tightening campaign last week. Most economists predict two more quarter-point steps to bring the deposit rate to a peak of 3.75% in July, though officials are starting to accept that hikes may be needed for longer, according to people familiar with the debate.

Money markets assign around a 90% probability of a quarter-point hike in June and fully price such an increase by July before seeing the deposit rate peaking at just below 3.70%.

Nagel said borrowing costs are approaching levels that are restrictive for the 20-nation euro-zone economy, but aren’t there yet. Whether another move materializes in September will hinge on the impact of the 375 basis points of tightening to date.

Regardless of the outcome, Nagel said rates must remain high once they reach their peak.

“When there’s a point coming when we could more or less stop the rate hikes, then I have to believe that we have to stay there for a while,” he said. That would allow officials to “see if we’re really successful or not.”

Core inflation — which Nagel described as “very sticky” — has increasingly come into focus for ECB policymakers.

Asked how long it will take for that gauge — which strips out volatile elements like food and energy — to reach 2%, Nagel said that “it will take at least 1 1/2 years to see numbers that are close to our target — so we have to be patient here.”

