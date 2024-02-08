ECB Needs More Certainty That Prices Set for 2%, Lane Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank requires more assurance that inflation is returning to its target in order for policymakers to be able to lower interest rates, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Signaling again that he prefers not to rush policy easing, Lane said Thursday in a speech that while the disinflation process may be unfolding more quickly than anticipated at the moment, the medium-term outlook is less clear.

“In terms of an overall evaluation of our policy trajectory, we need to be further along in the disinflation process before we can be sufficiently confident that inflation will hit the target in a timely manner and settle at target sustainably,” Lane said at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

ECB officials are increasingly confident that inflation is heading back to 2% and are gearing up to start lowering rates later this year. Some are signaling a first cut is possible in April — an outcome investors are leaning toward. Others are looking at the following meeting, in June, by which time they’ll have seen crucial wage data.

“We do have a kind of a plausible and I think economically meaningful upside risk in this wage issue,” Lane said. “The risks around the 2% target are two-sided.”

On Wednesday, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel urged policymakers to be “patient and cautious.” In an interview with the Financial Times, she warned against premature action in light of stubborn services inflation, a resilient labor market, a loosening of financial conditions and tensions in the Red Sea.

Price growth in the euro area was somewhat stronger than expected at the start of the year — cooling to 2.8% from 2.9% in December. Meanwhile, the 20-nation bloc narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2023, though its prospects are weak.

Story continues

Speaking earlier in the day, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch had a similar view to Lane, preferring to wait for more data — particularly on workers’ pay — before deciding to start cutting rates.

Lane said the ECB’s decisions on borrowing costs must carefully weigh opposing risk factors.

“In this process, monetary policy needs to carefully balance the risk of over-tightening by keeping rates too high for too long against the risk of prematurely moving away from the hold-steady position that we have been in since September,” he said.

(Updates with additional Lane comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.