ECB Needs to Wait for June, Vice President Guindos Says
(Bloomberg) -- “We haven’t yet discussed anything about future rate moves. We need to gather more information,” European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview with Greek newspaper Naftemporiki. “The evolution of wages is key and most of the wage bargaining agreements will have been concluded in the first months of this year. We will have more information in June.”
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Is in Talks to Let Google Gemini Power iPhone AI Features
Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy as Running Mate as He Eyes New Team
Musk Says His Ketamine Prescription Is in Investors’ Best Interests
Putin Warns Russia Won’t Stop After Predictable Election Win
De Guindos also said:
“Looking at recent inflation developments, we can see a very clear disinflationary process. This is reflected in both headline and core inflation readings. The main risk is the combination of high wage growth, which is currently hovering around 5%, and very low productivity. These two factors together could lead to a significant increase in unit labor costs.”
“In June we will also have our new projections and we will be ready to discuss this. We are not date-dependent – we are data-dependent. We will have to decide when to adjust our policy stance based on the data we see.”
“We project that inflation in 12 to 18 months from now will be hovering around our 2% target, but we don’t see a risk of it falling below that.”
“We act independently. The Federal Reserve is, of course, the central bank of the world’s largest economy, and we do look at what is happening in the US economy. But we are data-dependent not Fed-dependent, as President Lagarde has indicated in the past.”
“We do not target the exchange rate. Several factors influence exchange rate developments including differences in terms of economic performance, the evolution of inflation and the decisions taken by monetary authorities.”
For full interview, click here
Read More: ECB’s Centeno Says Cutting Rates May Help Prevent a Recession
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s Super-Cheap EVs Offer Hope for Average American Buyers
Dollar’s Superpower Status at Risk From Turmoil at Home and Abroad
An Influential Economics Forum Has a Troubling Surplus of Trolls
Congress Should Think Bigger Than TikTok Ban, Tech Critics Say
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.