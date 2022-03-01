U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +2.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1125
    -0.0097 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9030
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,142.30
    +876.38 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

ECB orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed, Austria's FMA says

·1 min read
The logo of the Russian Sberbank Europe AG bank is seen on their headquarters in Vienna
  • AKSJF

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European arm of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, has been closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria's Financial Market Authority said.

"By order of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) issued a decision today banning the licensed credit institution 'Sberbank Europe AG' ... from continuing business operations in their entirety with immediate effect," the FMA said in a statement late on Tuesday. Sberbank Europe is based in Vienna.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

