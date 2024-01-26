ECB’s Panetta Sees Common Safe Asset as Crucial for Europe
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta renewed pressure on the continent to jointly issue bonds — calling it a “critical” step for the common currency, despite political resistance.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
US Extends Lead Over China in Race for World’s Biggest Economy
US GDP Grew 3.3% Last Quarter, Capping Unexpectedly Strong Year
“A scarce supply of safe euro-denominated assets is perhaps the single most important constraint on the Capital Markets Union, and hence on the global reach of the euro,” the Italian central bank chief said Friday in a speech in Riga, Latvia.
“In a politically volatile world, a country that issues an international currency is less exposed to financial pressures from other, possibly hostile, nations,” he said. The euro’s fate “shapes Europe’s role in the global economic and financial landscape.”
The remarks come as Europe, still reeling from Russia’s war in Ukraine, frets about a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. ECB President Christine Lagarde has said that the best defense against another Trump term is further integration. But common bond issuance is controversial in places like Germany that are wary of pooling debt with nations they consider fiscally irresponsible.
Panetta said the lack of a European safe asset and the absence of a fully fledged banking union are key limitations for a ‘global euro.’ Next Generation EU bonds — common debt issued to fund post-pandemic recovery — are “a first and welcome step.”
“But a one-off program is not a game-changer,” he said. “To stimulate the development of the Capital Markets Union and strengthen the international role of the euro, we would need a steady, predictable supply of ‘safe assets.’”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
Goldman, Lazard Look to Ex-Spies to Gain an Edge in Volatile World
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.